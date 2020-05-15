2020 May 15 13:05

Aquila Power Catamaran launches 13.4-meter luxury power catamaran

The global growth and success of Aquila Power Catamarans continue with a celebration of the launching of its one-hundredth 44-foot (13.4-meter) luxury power catamaran, the company said in its release.



The Aquila 44 boasts signature features like bridge-to-bow access, panoramic salon windows, open-air galley, and luxurious full-beam master cabin. The integrated Volvo diesel V-drive powerplant is reliable and economical.



Both models are well on their way to reaching the market later this year. Hulls one and two for each model are already on the factory floor and undergoing the assembly and validation process.



ABOUT AQUILA

Recognized globally for its high-quality, advanced composite manufacturing capabilities, Sino Eagle Yachts builds Aquila Power Catamarans in a state-of-the-art facility to exacting standards. With one of the most talented teams in the industry providing the combined knowledge and extensive experience, Aquila has established an impressive new standard of power catamaran innovation. Leading the way in the market segment, Aquila continues to pave the way with strong international sales of the award-winning Aquila brand. Uncompromising design coupled with unmatched industry experience, engineering and manufacturing by world-class builders, make up the Aquila line of true pure-bred power catamarans.