2020 May 15 12:03

Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean

Hapag-Lloyd has announced the following Ocean Tariff rates for all cargoes in 20’ and 40’ (incl. High Cube Containers) on the westbound trade from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean.

Valid for sailings commencing on tariffing date June 1, 2020 onwards and until further notice, Hapag-Lloyd’s Ocean Tariff rates from East Asia (Including Japan) will be as follows:

Freight All Kinds (FAK) subject to Marine Fuel Recovery (MFR):