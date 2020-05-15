2020 May 15 10:44

Bunker prices are slightly down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Global oil prices show a moderate growth over reduction of US reserves despite expectation of the their increase

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $100 pmt (-).

Average price of MGO - $245 pmt (-$5).

Average price of ULSFO - $215 pmt (-$5).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $160 pmt (-$5)

Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $156 (+$4).

- MGO - $255 (-$10).

- ULSFO 0,1% - $225 (-$5).

- VLSFO 0,5% - $195 (+$2).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.