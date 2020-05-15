  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 15 09:22

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 15

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) demonstrated insignificant irregular changes on May 14:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 229.51 (+0.62)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 260.00 (0.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 328.20 (-0.69)

    Meantime, world oil indexes rose on May 14 after a drop in U.S. crude stocks and an IEA forecast for lower global stockpiles in the second half.

    Brent for July settlement increased by $1.94 to $31.13 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for June delivery rose by $2.27 to $27.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $3.57 to WTI. Gasoil for June delivery gained $10.00.

    Today morning global oil indexes continue slight upward evolution.

    Crude oil traders expect the market to be closer to balance in the next few months as production cuts are implemented and the global transport system emerges from a coronavirus lockdown. Futures prices and swaps linked to physical prices show the market has now moved through the worst of the crisis caused by the volume war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and the pandemic-driven collapse in consumption. By the middle of last month, global production was exceeding consumption by as much as 30 million barrels per day (bpd), causing the volume of oil in storage to surge. The main risk comes from a premature increase in production, if either U.S. shale firms or members of OPEC+ try to boost output before consumption and stocks return closer to normal.

    The International Energy Agency (IEA) said, oil producers may need to exert more efforts to lessen the coronavirus impact on the oil market because demand is not expected to recover quickly, given the amount of surplus and large volume of crude held in floating storage. The IEA boosted its estimates for global oil demand in the second quarter by 3.2 million barrels a day, to 79.3 million. Yet consumption remains on track for a loss of almost 20 million barrels a day in the quarter, or roughly 20%, from the same period in 2019 due to the pandemic. For 2020 as a whole, the demand forecast was pushed up by 700,000 barrels a day, but it still remains on track for an annual plunge of 8.6 million a day, or about 9%. The IEA also expects crude stockpiles to shrink by around 5.5 million barrels per day in the second half.
    The US, Saudi Arabia and Russia are going to continue to be major producers and China, India and Middle East to be major demand centers for oil growth.

    Goldman Sachs in turn expects, improving global oil demand and faster-than-expected production curtailments from outside the OPEC+ pact are set to push the oil market into deficit next month. The investment bank said, that there is still little room for an oil price rally in the near term because of the still sizeable oversupply of crude oil and refined products. At the same time, demand is improving from April lows and is limiting the downside for oil prices. The bank kept its forecasts for oil prices for the summer, with Brent Crude seen at $30 a barrel, and WTI Crude at $28 per barrel, due to the still uncertain pace of global demand recovery.

    Saudi Arabia stood by its pledge to curtail oil output under the OPEC+ deal, reducing shipments to the prized Asian market. Saudi Aramco cut contractual volumes for June loading to at least seven Asian customers. Three other regional buyers received what they asked for. The reductions were expected as Saudi Arabia announced a few days ago that it would cut production by a further 1 million barrels a day on top of what it had already committed to under the OPEC+ agreement. It also followed a move by fellow OPEC member Iraq to curb supplies to Asia.

    Meantime, Iraq has agreed with oil majors operating its five giant southern oilfields to cut 300,000 bpd. It will also lower production from other fields which it operates alone, bringing the total reductions to slightly below 700,000 bpd. The country’s oil output cut target under the OPEC+ supply reduction pact is 1.06 million bpd for May and June. The agreement with the oil majors came after what Iraqi officials described as “a defensive position” by the international oil companies developing Iraq’s southern fields. The refusal by the oil majors to cut more oil indicates the difficulties which are facing Iraq to fully comply with the OPEC+ crude supply reduction pact.

    U.S. oil production continues to decline as drillers shut in wells and cut back spending. Output has already declined by 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd), and more losses are likely. New data from Rystad Energy predicts U.S. oil production declines of roughly 2 million bpd by the end of June. The sharp decline in rigs, drilling and completion activity means that the steep decline rates in shale drilling will overwhelm what little new production comes online. Standard Chartered said that if activity were to remain stuck at current levels, U.S. production in the five main shale basins would fall by 2.89 million bpd by the end of 2020.

    We expect global bunker prices may rise today in a range of plus 10-18 USD.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 15

18:21 Siemens new offshore wind client for Sif’s Maasvlakte facility
17:39 DBRS Morningstar releases commentary on COVID-19 pandemic's impact on container terminal operators
17:27 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet makes yet another call at Australian port
17:04 The first liquefied natural gas bunkering operation in France was completed in the Port of Marseille Fos
16:43 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa
15:38 Rosmorrechflot to subsidize Hydrographic Company for support of navigation on the Northern Sea Route
15:13 Bahri adds new dry-bulk carrier ‘Sara’ to its industry-leading fleet
14:43 Royal IHC and Suez Canal Authority successfully launch CSD MOHAB MAMEESH
14:10 Hartmann orders ME-LGIP engines for LPG tankers
13:46 Non-calling ships raised throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port by 7.2%
13:05 Aquila Power Catamaran launches 13.4-meter luxury power catamaran
12:47 Restoration of Daugavgriva shore reinforcement launched under Freeport of Riga Authority's order
12:22 Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2020 grew by 3.7% (detalization)
12:03 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
11:46 Tallinna Sadam reports its financial results for Q1 2020
11:25 Ferry link between Tallinn and Helsinki partly reopened for work-related journeys
11:03 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe, North Africa and to the Mediterranean
10:44 Bunker prices are slightly down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
10:21 LR supports Euronav’s optimised Fleet Condition Monitoring programme
09:59 Oil prices continue rising
09:40 PAO Sovcomflot reports its Q1 2020 results
09:22 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 15
09:18 Baltic Dry Index on May 14
09:02 Valenciaport advances 10 million euros to facilitate the liquidity of its suppliers and offset the drop in activity of port companies
08:15 ECSA welcomes the European Commission's package on tourism and transport in 2020 and beyond

2020 May 14

18:37 In 2020, DEME remains Belgium’s most attractive employer
18:00 SMM 2021: New impetus for the maritime transformation
17:31 Nexans completes repair of Malta-Sicily subsea interconnector
17:21 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:02 Yang Ming announces financial status for 2020 Q1
16:58 Glavgosexpertiza approved reconstruction of electricity networks at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex
16:16 IAA PortNews offers records of its webinar “Will river traffic share the fate of animal-drawn transport?”
13:50 ABP and Tata Steel sign long-term Port Talbot agreement
13:26 NIBULON continues building its new high-capacity river transshipment terminal
13:02 DEME completes the sale of its stake in the Merkur Offshore Wind Farm
12:45 NIBULON launched its first tug of Project T410
12:19 Port of Helsinki throughput in 4M’2019 fell by 6.8% to 4.49 million tonnes
12:01 Tonnage slips at Port Houston amid pandemic container volume up year-to-date
11:44 Maintenance works scheduled at Yamal LNG
11:23 Alexander Isurin appointed as President of TransContainer
11:01 Panama Canal secures steady draft, operational reliability following water measures
10:50 Navigation between locks No 7 and No 8 of Moscow Canal suspended for a month
10:24 Oil prices rise by 0.62%-1.23%
10:02 Autonomous Ship Framework obtains AiP from ClassNK
09:48 Arkhangelsk Region and Nenets Autonomous Region to integrate
09:19 Baltic Dry Index on May 13
09:03 North Carolina Ports sets refrigerated container volume record
09:01 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 14
08:37 Corvus signs contract with BMA Technology for delivery of ESS for Live Fish Carrier

2020 May 13

18:05 ECSA and ETF request Commissioner Valean for EU coordination on implementing IMO Framework for ensuring safe ship crew changes
17:49 Aker Arctic breaks ice online
17:36 Port of Cork commended by hauliers in latest origin
17:05 Femern Link Contractors joint venture receives Notice to Proceed for construction of the world’s longest immersed road and rail tunnel
16:35 Edda Wind selects MacGregor for offshore wind service vessels
16:20 Tallink Grupp adds extra departures on Tallinn-Helsinki route for shuttle vessel Star
16:05 Thun Tankers orders a second NaabsaMAX product tanker
15:21 Wärtsilä Fuel Efficiency Boost will reduce both fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions for four KOTC VLCCs
15:15 Arctic Capital PDA may include Liinakhamary port and Udarnik terminal
14:51 Western Baltija Shipbuilding to construct new ferry for Smiltynės Perkėla
14:46 Japan’s first LNG bunkering vessel launched