2020 May 15 08:15

ECSA welcomes the European Commission's package on tourism and transport in 2020 and beyond

ECSA and its members welcome the Commission's engagement and the core message about the need to move towards re-opening in a co-ordinated and orderly fashion. The industry appreciates the Commission’s commitment to support tourism and the passenger transport operators, especially the goal-based approach the package has adopted.



The industry makes it its top priority to ensure the health and safety of passengers and maritime workers alike, and will continue to work with the European Commission to pursue the implementation of the package’s guidelines to ensure the safe and orderly reopening of transport and tourism.