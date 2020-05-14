2020 May 14 18:37

In 2020, DEME remains Belgium’s most attractive employer

For the second year in a row, DEME was named Belgium’s most attractive employer at the Randstad Awards 2020. This recognition is based on the results of a survey among 12,000 respondents, the company said in its release.

The Randstad Awards include the annual public award for Belgium’s most attractive employer. Approximately 12,000 Belgians between the ages of 18 and 65 evaluate employers based on criteria such as working conditions, career and growth opportunities and job content.

This is the second year in a row and the third time in four years that DEME has won the award in the private sector. In the 2020 edition, DEME snatched up the award with a record score, with the company taking the number one position in the categories job content, future prospects, job security and salary conditions. For the criteria of financial health, working atmosphere, reputation and the use of new technologies, DEME always ends up in the top three.

In recent years, DEME has experienced strong growth, in which the company is fully committed to innovation, sustainability and safety. Because the company operates in various disciplines, its profiles are constantly very diverse. The variety of career opportunities and the various mega-projects the company realises in the home market and abroad are a major asset. For example, DEME is building one of the largest port terminals in Singapore and will soon start working on the longest immersed road and rail tunnel in the world in Denmark. DEME is also always actively looking for new markets, as a result of which the activities and diversity of projects are continually growing.



About DEME

DEME is a global leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging work, solutions for the offshore energy industry and infra marine and environmental works. The company boasts over 140 years of knowledge and experience. As a leading company in innovation and new technologies, DEME has always played a pioneering role.



DEME has its roots in Belgium, but has a strong presence on all the seas and continents of the world and operates in over 90 countries. The company can count on 5200 highly trained professionals all over the world. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 ships, supported by a wide variety of auxiliary equipment, the company can offer solutions for even the most complex projects.

DEME achieved a turnover of 2.62 billion euros in 2019.