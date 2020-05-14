2020 May 14 17:21

Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

Global oil prices growth is held by concerns over a possible new wave of COVID-19

Global oil prices are on the rise amid information about reduction of US oil reserves. Yet, the growth is held by concerns over a possible new wave of COVID-19.

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $115 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $260 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $180.

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

Bunker prices are stable at the port of Singapore:

- IFO-380 НS - $165

- VLSFO 0,5% - $245

- MGO - $255

From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.