2020 May 14 17:21
Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
Global oil prices growth is held by concerns over a possible new wave of COVID-19
Global oil prices are on the rise amid information about reduction of US oil reserves. Yet, the growth is held by concerns over a possible new wave of COVID-19.
According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $115 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $260 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $180.
The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
Bunker prices are stable at the port of Singapore:
- IFO-380 НS - $165
- VLSFO 0,5% - $245
- MGO - $255
From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.
