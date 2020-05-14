2020 May 14 16:58

Glavgosexpertiza approved reconstruction of electricity networks at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex

The reconstruction project was developed by Vostokproektverf

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says that it has approved the design documentation and engineering survey findings for the reconstruction of the electricity networks in hull production facilities and painting cabinets of Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex.



The project on reconstruction of electricity networks included into the first turn of the construction project was developed by Far East Design Institite “Vostokproektverf”. It is to be implemented and financed by SC Zvezda LLC.



Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda is set up in Bolshoy Kamen bay, Primorsky Region, for the construction of heavy tonnage ships and equipment intended for oil and gas production on the continental shelf. The initial phase of the project was put into operation in 2016.

In April 2020, Glavgosexpertiza approved Phases I-III of the second turn of SC Zvezda project with Phase IV of the second turn of SC Zvezda project approved in January.



The works are foreseen by the state programme of the Russian Federation “Development of shipbuilding in 2013-2030”.



Related links:

Glavgosexpertiza approves new phases of SC Zvezda project >>>>

Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of new workshops at SC Zvezda >>>>

Russia’s General Board of State Expert Review approves construction of dry dock and quays under Zvezda shipyard project (photo)>>>>