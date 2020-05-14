2020 May 14 16:16

IAA PortNews offers records of its webinar “Will river traffic share the fate of animal-drawn transport?”

Online webinar gathered over 60 industry experts



The webinar “Will river traffic share the fate of animal-drawn transport?” was be held on invitation of IAA PortNews on 13 May 2020. The online webinar gathered over 60 industry experts.

The webinar is available in Russian on the PortNews TV >>>>



Among the speakers were Professor Gennady Yegorov, D.Sc. in Engineering, General Director of Marine Engineering Bureau; Aleksey Palgov, First Deputy to General Director of shipping company Volgotrans; Vladimir Alekseyev (Port Kolomna JSC), Igor Ivashin (STLC), Sofya Katkova (Morstroytechnology LLC), Aleksey Tarazanov (private Turkish shipping company MarlinShipmanagement).





