  2020 May 14

    NIBULON continues building its new high-capacity river transshipment terminal

    NIBULON says its Zelenodolska branch transshipment terminal to ship grain, leguminous, and oilseeds by river transport will start its operation in June in Marianske village (Apostolove district, Dnipropetrovsk region).

    NIBULON continues implementing its investment program meeting all the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among NIBULON’s employees. In these difficult times, we have organized our activities in compliance with the quarantine requirements and safeguarded the team whilst working in the usual way, developing Ukrainian economy. We are proud of our partners who work at the construction site. We are grateful to their management for social responsibility and decisiveness in implementing all the required measures to protect the health of builders.

    Due to the responsible approach and high-quality performance of works, Zelenodolska branch is constructed according to schedule. Next week, the specialists from MetTranService Ltd (director – Guk M.V.) plan to finish mounting the metalware of an elevator tower at the transshipment terminal. At present, the framework height is 38.4 m (out of 48 m). The specialists have already mounted hopper scales (PRECIA S.A., France), a sieve-air separator, and three scalperators (Bühler GmbH, Germany). The builders continue mounting four bucket elevators and gravity equipment, as well as six chain and three belt conveyers (Cimbria Unigrain A/S, Denmark). 

    Montazhspetskonstruktsia Ltd (director – Bereza V.O.) has completed to mount the structures for the air galleries located above the silos (with a capacity of 5.5 thousand tons each) and two dryers (Mathews Company, the USA) at the construction site. The specialists finish to panel the first dryer with metal. Promgazaparat Engineering Center Ltd (director – Podgoretskyi Ye.V.) will deliver the gas equipment next week. The specialists are mounting transport equipment, including 12 chain conveyors (Cimbria Unigrain A/S, Denmark) and the power cables for a cable rack. The builders have mounted and connected 22 lamps on the air gallery from the storage 1 to the storage 9.

    As we informed earlier, 6 silos (AGI EMEA S.R.L., Italy) have been already mounted at the branch. The specialists will start mounting ten more silos next week.

    VKF BULAT Ltd (director – Yavorskyi V.R.), NIBULON’s long-standing partner, has mounted and put into operation the truck scales. The specialists continue mounting the equipment in the transformer substation. 

    The specialists from TSKS-STAL Ltd (owner – Panasiuk V.M.) have mounted the metalware and paneled a truck tipper with profiled metal. They are mounting the final equipment to unload trucks. The specialists plan to conduct the start-up and adjustment operations next week. 

    Interbud BK (director – Mazur M.O., Mykolaiv) has completed general construction works in the canteen. The specialists are currently carrying out finishing works. The builders complete works in the administrative and laboratory building. The specialists have started to conduct roofing works and finishing works at the mechanical workshop. 

     The specialists continue constructing a cargo berth of 150-m length. At present, TUKURUI  Ltd (director – Korshmaniuk A.V.) is working on the formation of a berth’s firm foundation.

    The works to lay concrete surface and arrange the territory have been performed by 60%. The workers are installing the inside water supply and sewage systems, cable systems for the main construction facilities, and a gas pipeline. They are also installing and connecting lamp posts. 

    The builders have started to repair an access road, to settle firm reinforced concrete road slabs (388 pcs.) which can carry a considerable load and are all season weather resistant.

    The Zelenodolska branch transshipment terminal will become the most up-to-date facility in the region and will create about 120 working places. Due to the facility operation, the local agrarians will be able to reduce costs for product transportation. The community will receive stable receipts due to taxes paid, as well as a socially responsible investor who always supports the community in the development issues.

