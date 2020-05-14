2020 May 14 12:19

Port of Helsinki throughput in 4M’2019 fell by 6.8% to 4.49 million tonnes

In January-April 2020, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 4.49 million tonnes of cargo (-6.8%, year-on-year), the port authority says.

According to the statement, transshipment of dry bulk cargo fell by 3.4% to 542,320 tonnes, container throughput fell by 6.2% to 167,170 TEUs.

Turnover of trucks and semitrailers increased by 1% to 196,790 units.

In the reporting period, passenger traffic decreased by 39.3% to 1.86 million people.

The number of ship calls dropped by 11.2% to 2,092.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2019, the port handled 14.42 mln t of cargo.