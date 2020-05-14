2020 May 14 11:23

Alexander Isurin appointed as President of TransContainer

The decision was made in the framework of corporate procedures related to changes to the Charter of the company



On May 13, 2020 board of directors of TransContainer PJSC appointed Alexander Isurin to be president of the company, TransContainer says in its press release. The decision was made in the framework of corporate procedures related to changes to the Charter of the company adopted by Annual shareholders meeting held on April 30, 2020.

Alexander Isurin joined TransContainer on March 10, 2020. Previously he had been president of FESCO and held executive positions at Maersk and MSC.

“Alexander Isurin has profound working experience in logistics, he knows that market perfectly, he worked for the largest companies in this business. His experience will provide a new development impetus to TransContainer, which is especially important in changing market conditions triggered by pandemic outbreak,” said Sergei Shishkarev, the chairman of board of directors of TransContainer.

Prior to the decision of board of directors it was general director who was the sole executive body of TransContainer. In February, 2020 the position of general director of TransContainer was taken by Victor Markov, who had been working for the company since 2006. In accordance with the decision of board of directors Mr. Markov was appointed to be director of TransContainer.

“We are grateful to Mr. Markov for maintenance of company’s manageability along the period of shareholders and staff change. This is especially valued now during coronavirus crisis, when the company would continue to fulfill its obligations to customers and manage to keep up high operational indices despite all limitations at foreign and domestic markets,” said Mr. Shishkarev and added that Mr. Markov’s experience would be in demand at TransContainer.

TransContainer is the largest Russian container operator, which owns 38 terminals in all cargo-generating centers of Russia. Sales network of the company includes 98 sales offices across Russia, CIS, Europe and Asia. Moreover the company owns the largest specialized rolling stock fleet in Russia, CIS and Baltic states. The company owns more than 30 thousand flatcars and more than 83 thousand high-capacity containers.

99.6% of TransContainer’s shares are owned by Delo Group.

Delo Group is the major Russian transportation and logistics holding company that owns and operates port container terminals in the Azov and Black, Baltic and Far-Eastern basins, a wide network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and flatcars.

The Group’s stevedore business is represented by DeloPorts holding and the leading operator of port container terminals Global Ports. TransContainer and RUSCON assemble transportation and logistics business of Delo Group.



