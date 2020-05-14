  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 14 10:24

    Oil prices rise by 0.62%-1.23%

    Oil prices decline in response to decrease of US reserves

    On 14 May 2020 (07:56, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price climbed by 0.63% to $29.37 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery climbed by 1.23% to $25.62 per barrel. 

    However, the growth is held by concerns over a possible new wave of coronavirus.

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 14

18:37 In 2020, DEME remains Belgium’s most attractive employer
18:00 SMM 2021: New impetus for the maritime transformation
17:31 Nexans completes repair of Malta-Sicily subsea interconnector
17:21 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:02 Yang Ming announces financial status for 2020 Q1
16:58 Glavgosexpertiza approved reconstruction of electricity networks at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex
16:16 IAA PortNews offers records of its webinar “Will river traffic share the fate of animal-drawn transport?”
13:50 ABP and Tata Steel sign long-term Port Talbot agreement
13:26 NIBULON continues building its new high-capacity river transshipment terminal
13:02 DEME completes the sale of its stake in the Merkur Offshore Wind Farm
12:45 NIBULON launched its first tug of Project T410
12:19 Port of Helsinki throughput in 4M’2019 fell by 6.8% to 4.49 million tonnes
12:01 Tonnage slips at Port Houston amid pandemic container volume up year-to-date
11:44 Maintenance works scheduled at Yamal LNG
11:23 Alexander Isurin appointed as President of TransContainer
11:01 Panama Canal secures steady draft, operational reliability following water measures
10:50 Navigation between locks No 7 and No 8 of Moscow Canal suspended for a month
10:24 Oil prices rise by 0.62%-1.23%
10:02 Autonomous Ship Framework obtains AiP from ClassNK
09:48 Arkhangelsk Region and Nenets Autonomous Region to integrate
09:19 Baltic Dry Index on May 13
09:03 North Carolina Ports sets refrigerated container volume record
09:01 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 14
08:37 Corvus signs contract with BMA Technology for delivery of ESS for Live Fish Carrier

2020 May 13

18:05 ECSA and ETF request Commissioner Valean for EU coordination on implementing IMO Framework for ensuring safe ship crew changes
17:49 Aker Arctic breaks ice online
17:36 Port of Cork commended by hauliers in latest origin
17:05 Femern Link Contractors joint venture receives Notice to Proceed for construction of the world’s longest immersed road and rail tunnel
16:35 Edda Wind selects MacGregor for offshore wind service vessels
16:20 Tallink Grupp adds extra departures on Tallinn-Helsinki route for shuttle vessel Star
16:05 Thun Tankers orders a second NaabsaMAX product tanker
15:21 Wärtsilä Fuel Efficiency Boost will reduce both fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions for four KOTC VLCCs
15:15 Arctic Capital PDA may include Liinakhamary port and Udarnik terminal
14:51 Western Baltija Shipbuilding to construct new ferry for Smiltynės Perkėla
14:46 Japan’s first LNG bunkering vessel launched
14:28 Freeport of Riga BoD reviews its budget and reduces expenses
14:03 A.P. Moller - Maersk posts Q1 2020 results
13:54 State Commission on Arctic Development supports expanding NSR to Barents Sea and Kamchatka
13:32 Cameroon’s Port Authority of Douala acquires high-tech equipment from Royal IHC
12:59 RF Government approves establishment of Arctic Capital PDA
12:30 Port of Ipswich is keeping Suffolk trading through Covid 19 crisis
12:01 Port of Oakland container volume increases 1.4 percent in April 2020
11:25 Two major port groups in Tianjin and Zhejiang sign a comprehensive strategic cooperation framework agreement
11:07 Equinor and SSE Renewables to build a new Operations and Maintenance Base at the Port of Tyne
10:58 Royal IHC awarded order by NCSPA for water injection dredger
10:57 GAZ-SYSTEM selected pipelay contractor for Baltic Pipe offshore
10:35 Port Bronka strengths support for Russian participants in foreign economic activity
10:12 Oil prices fell by 0.58%-1.43%
09:53 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 13
09:41 Wärtsilä Regas modules supplied for China’s first new built FSRU
09:39 Bunker prices are slightly up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:20 Baltic Dry Index on May 12

2020 May 12

18:55 Damen unveils new Utility Vessel 2613 for versatile fish-farming operations
18:35 Team Tankers announces 1st Quarter 2020 results
18:18 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 4M’2020 grew by 28% Y-o-Y to 8.652 million tonnes
18:05 PGS commences GeoStreamer X Viking Graben extension
17:50 First Russian Aframax tanker “Vladimir Monomakh” launched at Zvezda Shipyard
17:35 GasLog announces delivery of the GasLog Wales and commencement of 12-year charter with JERA
17:17 Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2020 grew by 3.7% Y-o-Y
17:04 The State Government plans to create international LNG fuelling hub for bulk vessels in the Pilbara