2020 May 14 10:24

Oil prices rise by 0.62%-1.23%

Oil prices decline in response to decrease of US reserves

On 14 May 2020 (07:56, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price climbed by 0.63% to $29.37 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery climbed by 1.23% to $25.62 per barrel.

However, the growth is held by concerns over a possible new wave of coronavirus.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.