  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 14 11:01

    Panama Canal secures steady draft, operational reliability following water measures

    Earlier this year, the Panama Canal implemented water saving measures after experiencing the fifth driest year at the Canal in 70 years, the company said in its release. The Panama Canal has now emerged from its dry season equipped to ensure a competitive draft, and thus steady operations for months to come. Having an operational level of water and transit reliability in the second half of 2020 will be critical for the waterway as it advances its search for long-term water solutions and prepares for coronavirus-driven shifts in trade, as the Panama Canal Administrator outlined earlier this month.

    The waterway has carefully monitored its operational water usage since the end of 2018, when rainfall at the watershed was 20 percent below the historic average. This unprecedented drought severely constrained water levels at Gatun and Alhajuela Lakes, the main sources of water for the Canal and half of Panama's population. Despite the extensive use of water conservation tactics across Canal operations, inadequate draft levels were still projected to significantly restrict cargo transiting the waterway if no further interventions were made.

    As a result, on February 15, the Panama Canal adopted a series of bold measures to sustain an operational level of water, including a freshwater surcharge informed by daily water level data at Gatun Lake, a profit-neutral measure that is also a standard practice across the industry. The reservation system was also altered to increase certainty around transit schedules, which allowed for more efficient use of water resources and conservation tactics, such as cross-filling lockages, an innovative technique developed by the Canal team that saves the same amount of water used in six lockages each day by sending water between the two lanes during transits at the Panamax Locks.

    The February measures also built upon the progress made by the Canal's many long-standing conservation initiatives. As one example, the Environmental Economic Incentives Program, or PIEA in Spanish, works to ensure families living along the watershed have the resources, education and other incentives to invest in the long-term sustainability of their property and the surrounding environment. The program has led to reduced rates of runoff and water usage in such communities, as well as the reforestation of over 22,000 acres of land, with over five million seeds planted and 3.5 million tons of C02 captured.

    Now, less than three months after the conservation measures were implemented, the water levels at Gatun Lake can accommodate a steady 45-foot draft, higher than projected for the start of the rainy season, which is expected to begin mid-May. Panama's rainy season official start date will be determined by various environmental factors, such as wind speed, rainfall in the watershed, ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Panama, among other metrics.

    On top of minimizing draft restrictions, the Canal has provided relief to its customers during this time of instability by adjusting its reservation system. Developed in response to input gathered by the Panama Canal's leadership from top customers, the changes introduced late last month offer extended flexibility surrounding fees and swapping booking slots.

    Ultimately, this renewed draft reliability will help bolster the resilience of the Panama Canal route in the months ahead as the industry faces economic uncertainty in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, the Panama Canal's search for long-term solutions continues. By the end of the year, the team aims to not only request and review engineering proposals, and after that, begin constructing a long-term solution. Having a steady water supply is a top priority for the Canal, and so we will partner with innovative engineers to ensure that we can maintain our reliable service for years to come.

    About the Panama Canal

    The Panama Canal Authority is an autonomous legal entity of the Republic of Panama in charge of the operation, administration, management, preservation, maintenance, and modernization of the Panama Canal, as well as its activities and related services, so that the Canal may operate in a safe, continuous, efficient manner.

Другие новости по темам: Panama Canal  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 14

18:37 In 2020, DEME remains Belgium’s most attractive employer
18:00 SMM 2021: New impetus for the maritime transformation
17:31 Nexans completes repair of Malta-Sicily subsea interconnector
17:21 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:02 Yang Ming announces financial status for 2020 Q1
16:58 Glavgosexpertiza approved reconstruction of electricity networks at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex
16:16 IAA PortNews offers records of its webinar “Will river traffic share the fate of animal-drawn transport?”
13:50 ABP and Tata Steel sign long-term Port Talbot agreement
13:26 NIBULON continues building its new high-capacity river transshipment terminal
13:02 DEME completes the sale of its stake in the Merkur Offshore Wind Farm
12:45 NIBULON launched its first tug of Project T410
12:19 Port of Helsinki throughput in 4M’2019 fell by 6.8% to 4.49 million tonnes
12:01 Tonnage slips at Port Houston amid pandemic container volume up year-to-date
11:44 Maintenance works scheduled at Yamal LNG
11:23 Alexander Isurin appointed as President of TransContainer
11:01 Panama Canal secures steady draft, operational reliability following water measures
10:50 Navigation between locks No 7 and No 8 of Moscow Canal suspended for a month
10:24 Oil prices rise by 0.62%-1.23%
10:02 Autonomous Ship Framework obtains AiP from ClassNK
09:48 Arkhangelsk Region and Nenets Autonomous Region to integrate
09:19 Baltic Dry Index on May 13
09:03 North Carolina Ports sets refrigerated container volume record
09:01 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 14
08:37 Corvus signs contract with BMA Technology for delivery of ESS for Live Fish Carrier

2020 May 13

18:05 ECSA and ETF request Commissioner Valean for EU coordination on implementing IMO Framework for ensuring safe ship crew changes
17:49 Aker Arctic breaks ice online
17:36 Port of Cork commended by hauliers in latest origin
17:05 Femern Link Contractors joint venture receives Notice to Proceed for construction of the world’s longest immersed road and rail tunnel
16:35 Edda Wind selects MacGregor for offshore wind service vessels
16:20 Tallink Grupp adds extra departures on Tallinn-Helsinki route for shuttle vessel Star
16:05 Thun Tankers orders a second NaabsaMAX product tanker
15:21 Wärtsilä Fuel Efficiency Boost will reduce both fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions for four KOTC VLCCs
15:15 Arctic Capital PDA may include Liinakhamary port and Udarnik terminal
14:51 Western Baltija Shipbuilding to construct new ferry for Smiltynės Perkėla
14:46 Japan’s first LNG bunkering vessel launched
14:28 Freeport of Riga BoD reviews its budget and reduces expenses
14:03 A.P. Moller - Maersk posts Q1 2020 results
13:54 State Commission on Arctic Development supports expanding NSR to Barents Sea and Kamchatka
13:32 Cameroon’s Port Authority of Douala acquires high-tech equipment from Royal IHC
12:59 RF Government approves establishment of Arctic Capital PDA
12:30 Port of Ipswich is keeping Suffolk trading through Covid 19 crisis
12:01 Port of Oakland container volume increases 1.4 percent in April 2020
11:25 Two major port groups in Tianjin and Zhejiang sign a comprehensive strategic cooperation framework agreement
11:07 Equinor and SSE Renewables to build a new Operations and Maintenance Base at the Port of Tyne
10:58 Royal IHC awarded order by NCSPA for water injection dredger
10:57 GAZ-SYSTEM selected pipelay contractor for Baltic Pipe offshore
10:35 Port Bronka strengths support for Russian participants in foreign economic activity
10:12 Oil prices fell by 0.58%-1.43%
09:53 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 13
09:41 Wärtsilä Regas modules supplied for China’s first new built FSRU
09:39 Bunker prices are slightly up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:20 Baltic Dry Index on May 12

2020 May 12

18:55 Damen unveils new Utility Vessel 2613 for versatile fish-farming operations
18:35 Team Tankers announces 1st Quarter 2020 results
18:18 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 4M’2020 grew by 28% Y-o-Y to 8.652 million tonnes
18:05 PGS commences GeoStreamer X Viking Graben extension
17:50 First Russian Aframax tanker “Vladimir Monomakh” launched at Zvezda Shipyard
17:35 GasLog announces delivery of the GasLog Wales and commencement of 12-year charter with JERA
17:17 Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2020 grew by 3.7% Y-o-Y
17:04 The State Government plans to create international LNG fuelling hub for bulk vessels in the Pilbara