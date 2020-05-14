2020 May 14 09:48

Arkhangelsk Region and Nenets Autonomous Region to integrate

The heads of the Regions signed a Memorandum on joining efforts to initiate the establishment of a new constituent entity



After the crisis response meeting held on 13 May 2020 in Naryan-Mar, Acting Governors Aleksandr Tsybulsky and Yury Bezdudny announced their intent to integrate the Arkhangelsk Region and the Nenets Autonomous Region, says press center of the Arkhangelsk Region Government.

The heads of the Regions signed a Memorandum on joint efforts to initiate the establishment of a new constituent entity of the Russian Federation.



According to Yury Bezdudny, economic situation in NAR is “catastrophic”. 90% of its budget comes from mineral developers and depends directly on oil prices.



“Amid the ongoing global economic crisis there are virtually no chance for a wonder”, he said.



The Acting Governor says integration of two economics can be a solution.



Aleksandr Tsybulsky emphasized that the regions had historically been in close contact and cooperation for many years.



The document describes the main purpose of the new entity as facilitation of social and economic development of the Regions, raising of living standards in both of them.



The parties are set to launch a “large-scale discussion involving the public of the Arkhangelsk and the Nenets Autonomous Regions”. Dedicated working groups have already been established.



The work will be coordinated by an ad hoc commission consisting of representatives of the regions, equal in number from both of them, and co-chaired by their Acting Governors.



The final decision on the integration is to be based on the result of a referendum.