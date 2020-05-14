2020 May 14 09:03

North Carolina Ports sets refrigerated container volume record

The North Carolina State Ports Authority set a new record for refrigerated container volume. North Carolina Ports moved 1,459 refrigerated containers – 2,918 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) – through the Port of Wilmington during the month of April.

NC Ports continues to experience a healthy flow of refrigerated cargoes to global markets despite the recent volatility due to the coronavirus pandemic. FY20 year-to-date (July-April) volumes are up 20 percent over FY19. Annual growth from FY14 to FY19 is up more than 225 percent. Pork and poultry products continue to be the leading export while bananas are the largest refrigerated import cargo.

The $14 million project increased the number of on-terminal refrigerated container plugs from 235 to 775 with the ability to expand to more than 1,000 plugs through Phase 2 of the project.

