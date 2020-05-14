2020 May 14 08:37

Corvus signs contract with BMA Technology for delivery of ESS for Live Fish Carrier

Corvus Energy has been selected by BMA Technology in Turkey to supply the lithium-ion battery-based energy storage system (ESS) for a new Live Fish Carrier to be built at Tersan Shipyard in Turkey, the company said in its release.

This is the second vessel in a series of two for Norwegian salmon and trout producer, Nordlaks. Corvus Energy also delivered the ESS for Bjørg Pauline, which was recently launched from Tersan Shipyard.

The NSK Design 4126 – Live Fish Carrier, LNG HYBRID is amongst the most efficient and most advanced of its type. The 84 meters long and 19 meters wide vessel includes LNG hybrid propulsion (gas-electric with battery package), with built-in redundancy. The vessel is ice-strengthened to ice-class 1A and has shore connections for port operation in addition to several other advantages for flexible and stable transports. Estimated savings is 1864 tons of CO2 per year (equals 30%) in addition to 30% cost reduction.

“Due to slow response and long recovery time of LNG generators, ESS installation on the vessel will serve to guarantee safe and optimal operation, especially during fast load changes. The battery package will be used for peak shaving, spinning reserve, zero-emission operation during low load and to reduce impact of start currents,” says Akın Artun, Technology Division Director of BMA Technology.

“A key to success is close collaboration and reliable long-term partners. Through the past years, we have had numerous successful projects on hybrid and all-electric projects together with Corvus Energy. Through this relationship and our confidence in Corvus Energy, we also wanted to team up with them for this special project,” says Mert Unlusan, Managing Director of BMA Technology.

Corvus Energy will deliver a 678 kWh battery system for the vessel and the equipment is scheduled for delivery in September 2020. According to plan, the vessel will be delivered to Nordlaks in February.

As the leading manufacturer of energy storage systems for maritime applications, Corvus Energy provides battery power to more hybrid or zero-emission vessels than all other providers of energy storage systems combined. Corvus offers a comprehensive and innovative ESS solutions portfolio and has unsurpassed experience from 275+ projects, totaling over 235 MWh and 2,5 million operating hours.



About Corvus Energy

Corvus Energy provides high power energy storage in the form of modular lithium-ion battery systems for marine, oil & gas, subsea, and port applications. Its purpose-built, field-proven battery systems provide sustained power to hybrid and fully electric heavy industrial equipment including large marine propulsion drives.