2020 May 13 17:49

Aker Arctic breaks ice online

Aker Arctic now offers live video streaming of ice model tests to its clients as an alternative to traveling to Helsinki

These past few months have brought many changes to all daily business activities. With special precautions, the company’s ice model testing laboratory has been able to continue working full-time with ongoing projects through these exceptional times, Aker Arctic says in a press release adding that they have developed a unique observing possibility via online video streaming for its clients who cannot attend the tests in person.

“As a response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both our design and engineering personnel as well as our clients have been working remotely from home offices. International travel restrictions and company policies have prevented both our clients’ representatives and our own personnel from attending the ice model tests in person at our ice laboratory in Helsinki, Finland.

Knowing the importance of visual observations, our testing and development engineers have been working on ways to stream video footage of the ice model tests online over a secure connection. The new system allows not only observing the model tests in real time, but also discussing the outcome with our icebreaking specialists watching the same footage. Combining multiple video feeds also offers unique possibilities such as viewing the tests simultaneously from both above and below the ice”, states the company.