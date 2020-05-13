2020 May 13 18:05

ECSA and ETF request Commissioner Valean for EU coordination on implementing IMO Framework for ensuring safe ship crew changes

ECSA and the European Transport Workers' Federation (ETF) sent a joint letter to the European Commissioner for Transport, requesting her assistance in ensuring EU-wide coordination on implementing the IMO's 'Framework of Protocols for ensuring safe ship crew changes and travel during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic'. The IMO recently published the 12-point Framework of Protocols on 6 May.

In their joint letter, both organisations urge the Commission to actively coordinate Member States' efforts so as to ensure that all the necessary services are put in place:

The EU is also uniquely placed to lead these efforts and set an example for the other regions of the world to follow. Through its External Action Service and working with Member States' diplomatic missions, the Commission can help establish seafarer corridors between Europe and the other key regions.

The letter also highlighted current barriers to the free travel of maritime transport workers, as not all Member States have declared maritime transport workers as key workers for them to travel internally and cross the border into the EU and be exempt from quarantine rules.

ECSA and the ETF also seek the Commission's help in ensuring that pre-boarding requirements can be carried out in the third countries, including medical tests and visa applications. Third-country seafarers need to be able to obtain Schengen Visas in their home countries. Unfortunately, despite the Commission's guidance of 30 March and 8 April, very few Member States are processing visa applications in third countries, or have adapted their procedures to allow, temporarily, for more visas to be issued at their borders.