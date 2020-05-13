2020 May 13 17:05

Femern Link Contractors joint venture receives Notice to Proceed for construction of the world’s longest immersed road and rail tunnel

The Danish Government has decided to issue the Notice to Proceed to the Femern Link Contractors joint venture for the execution of the design and build contracts of the world’s longest immersed road and rail tunnel, the Fehmarnbelt link between Denmark and Germany. Construction will start on 1 January 2021, DEME said in its release.

In 2016, the joint venture won three contracts. Two contracts cover the construction of the immersed tunnel and the factory that will manufacture the precast tunnel elements and a third contract deals with the building of the portal structures, toll buildings, bridges and ramps. The three contracts have a combined value of EUR 3.4 billion, of which DEME's share is EUR 700 million.

The Femern Link Contractors joint venture comprises VINCI Construction Grands Projets S.A.S. (lead company for the first two contracts), Per Aarsleff Holding A/S (lead company for the third contract), Solétanche-Bachy International S.A.S., CFE NV, Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau AG, Max Bögl Stiftung & Co KG, BAM Infra BV, BAM International BV and Dredging International NV.

The joint venture has appointed COWI A/S as a consultant for all three contracts.

For DEME’s subsidiary DIMCO, the project is another opportunity to deploy their expertise in immersed tunnels and large-scale infra marine projects.

The 18 km immersed tunnel connecting Denmark’s Lolland Falster region with Germany’s Schleswig Holstein region will be the world’s longest immersed road and rail tunnel. It will shorten the journey between the German and Danish coasts to just 10 minutes by car and 7 minutes by train compared to the current travel time of one hour by ferry or a 160 km detour via the Danish region of Jutland by car.

The Fehmarnbelt tunnel project is one of Europe’s largest infrastructure projects to date. It will foster trade and tourism in Northern Europe.

About DEME Group

DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.



While the company’s roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world’s seas and continents, operating in more than 90 countries worldwide. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.

DEME achieved a turnover of 2.62 billion euros in 2019.