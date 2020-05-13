2020 May 13 16:05

Thun Tankers orders a second NaabsaMAX product tanker

Thun Tankers BV has placed an order for a second 4,250-deadweight product tanker, the company said in its release. The ordered tanker will be delivered May 2022 and will together with her previously ordered sister enter into a long-term agreement with UK based Geos Group Ltd.

Both vessels will be built with “NAABSA” design - “Not Always Afloat But Safely Aground” - being able to call tidal restricted niche ports. Thun’s long experience of building resource efficient, high quality vessels has been used in the design process.

Focus has been to maximize the vessel ́s cargo intake and increase in-port performance; with the scope to allow further increased cargo lot sizes going into restricted niche ports. Resource efficiency, new regulations and environmental care has been key in the development of the new vessel.

The two new-buildings are being built by Scheepswerf Ferus Smit B.V. in the Netherlands, with whom the Erik Thun Group has a longstanding relationship. The shipyard has previously built more than thirty-five vessels for the Erik Thun Group.