Arctic Capital PDA may include Liinakhamary port and Udarnik terminal

The PDA already numbers four projects



The Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic is working towards including the Liinakhamary Port and NOREBO’s project on construction of the Udarnik terminal near the Mezhdurechye settlement into the Arctic Capital PDA.

According to the transcript of the video from the meeting held by the State Commission on the Arctic Development and chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev, the Udarnik project foresees the construction of a reefer terminal for fishing companies. Investments into the project are estimated at RUB 3.9 billion.



The Arctic Capital PDA already includes the following projects: NOVATEK-Murmansk (construction of center for production of large offshore facilities with the investments estimated at RUB 79 billion), Commercial Sea Port “Lavna” (coal terminal with the investments estimated at RUB 20.6 billion), Sea Terminal “Tuloma” (terminal for transshipment of mineral fertilizers and apatite concentrate with the investments estimated at RUB 12.3 billion), as well as a project of international business and cultural center.

The Government of the Russian Federation earlier signed a Decree dated 12 May 2020 (No 656) to approve establishment of Priority Socio-Economic Development Area “Arctic Capital”.



