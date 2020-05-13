2020 May 13 11:25

Two major port groups in Tianjin and Zhejiang sign a comprehensive strategic cooperation framework agreement

On May 11, 2020, Tianjin Port Group and Zhejiang Seaport Group signed the "Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement of World-Class Ports". The two parties will make use of their respective geographical advantages and resource advantages, implement the national strategies,such as the “Belt and Road” construction, the Yangtze River Economic Belt Development, and the integrated and quality development of the Yangtze River Delta, with an aim to promote the safe, convenient, intelligent, green, economicallyefficient world-class ports.

According to the agreement, the two parties will strengthen cooperation in various aspects, such as intelligent green ports, logistics services, and talenttraining, in order to accelerate the construction of world-class ports, elevatethe quality development of the port, strengthen the port’srole in contributingto the country's economic development, protecting the foreign trade industry chain and promotingsmooth operation of supply chain, so as toprovide the port solutions to better serve the major national strategies.

The two parties will also establish the visit and communication mechanism of senior management to facilitate negotiation on major issues in cooperation, and at the same time, establish a daily work contact mechanism to promote specific tasks, such as the implementation of strategic agreements between the two parties.