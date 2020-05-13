  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 13 10:57

    GAZ-SYSTEM selected pipelay contractor for Baltic Pipe offshore

    Polskie LNG says GAZ-SYSTEM signed contract with Saipem Limited for the performance of works related to laying the gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. The scope of this contract covers also the landfalls where the offshore part will be connected with the onshore components in Poland and Denmark. The contract value is approximately EUR 280 million.

    The contract GAZ-SYSTEM signed with Saipem, the offshore Baltic Pipe contractor, means not only that the project obtained all the required construction permits in Denmark and Poland but also that the implementation stage has started. The Investors, both Polish GAZ-SYSTEM and Danish Energinet, hold signed agreements with the construction works contractors, having already procured pipes and other technical components necessary for the construction of new and extension of already existing compressor stations. Baltic Pipe, the project that is key for Poland's energy security and of importance to the European Union, is being implemented in strict accordance with the adopted schedule. Gas transmission from the Norwegian shelf to Poland along this new route will start on 1st October 2022 – said Piotr Naimski, the Secretary of State at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, the Governmental Plenipotentiary for Critical Energy Infrastructure.

    - Signing this contract, together with the agreement for pipe supply already in place, is key for the implementation of the Baltic Pipe project. At present, we already have binding agreements with all the main contractors and suppliers necessary to start construction of the gas pipeline to connect the Danish and Polish shores – said Tomasz Stępień, President of GAZ-SYSTEM.

    The contract covers the following main elements:
    • construction of two microtunnels on the Danish and Polish shores (the technology will help protect the beaches, cliffs and other elements of the natural environment),
    • transport of pipes from the marshalling yard to pipelay vessels,
    • joining the pipes to form the pipeline and lowering it to the Baltic Sea bottom,
    • pipeline installation and its stabilisation as well as the performance of all works to protect both the pipeline and its crossings with other subsea infrastructure,
    • connecting the offshore pipeline with Baltic Pipe onshore components in Poland and Denmark,
    • performance of tests, participation in commissioning of the offshore part as well as checking its functioning within the rest of the Baltic Pipe infrastructure in both countries.
    According to the schedule, first works within Saipem’s scope will be commenced in the 2nd half of this year and, among other things, will consist in preparing landfall work sites in Poland and Denmark as well as beginning construction works necessary for microtunnelling.

    It is also expected that the 2nd half of this year will see the start of activities at sea – launch of the pipeline pre-lay route surveys. Vessels preparing the seabed for pipeline installation will mobilise in the Baltic in the 1st half of next year. Pipelay as such will start in the summer of 2021. The pipeline handover for operation is planned in October 2022.

    Saipem Limited was selected after a multi-stage competitive procurement procedure including, among other elements, negotiations with the bidders. The tender process took over a year and was preceded by the Request for Information procedure allowing preliminary reconnaissance of the possibilities of a number of companies operating in various parts of the world.

    Complete set of construction permits has been obtained for all elements of the Polish onshore part: ca. 230 km of new pipelines as well as extension of two gas compressor stations and construction of a new one. The offshore part to be installed on the Baltic seabed will pass through the marine areas of three countries: Denmark, Poland and Sweden. Both Danish and Polish authorities have already approved construction of all the Baltic Pipe onshore and offshore components. The last of the required permits, for the pipeline section passing through the Swedish Exclusive Economic Zone, is expected in the next few months. 

    Last year, the European Commission granted, under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), nearly EUR 215 million for Baltic Pipe construction works. It was yet another example of EU support for the Baltic Pipe project and now it totals the maximum of EUR 266.8 million. The Baltic Pipe project has already been recognized by the European Commission as a "Project of Common Interest" (PCI) four times and has held this status since 2013.

Другие новости по темам: GAZ-SYSTEM, Baltic Sea, Saipem  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 13

18:05 ECSA and ETF request Commissioner Valean for EU coordination on implementing IMO Framework for ensuring safe ship crew changes
17:49 Aker Arctic breaks ice online
17:36 Port of Cork commended by hauliers in latest origin
17:05 Femern Link Contractors joint venture receives Notice to Proceed for construction of the world’s longest immersed road and rail tunnel
16:35 Edda Wind selects MacGregor for offshore wind service vessels
16:20 Tallink Grupp adds extra departures on Tallinn-Helsinki route for shuttle vessel Star
16:05 Thun Tankers orders a second NaabsaMAX product tanker
15:21 Wärtsilä Fuel Efficiency Boost will reduce both fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions for four KOTC VLCCs
15:15 Arctic Capital PDA may include Liinakhamary port and Udarnik terminal
14:51 Western Baltija Shipbuilding to construct new ferry for Smiltynės Perkėla
14:46 Japan’s first LNG bunkering vessel launched
14:28 Freeport of Riga BoD reviews its budget and reduces expenses
14:03 A.P. Moller - Maersk posts Q1 2020 results
13:54 State Commission on Arctic Development supports expanding NSR to Barents Sea and Kamchatka
13:32 Cameroon’s Port Authority of Douala acquires high-tech equipment from Royal IHC
12:59 RF Government approves establishment of Arctic Capital PDA
12:30 Port of Ipswich is keeping Suffolk trading through Covid 19 crisis
12:01 Port of Oakland container volume increases 1.4 percent in April 2020
11:25 Two major port groups in Tianjin and Zhejiang sign a comprehensive strategic cooperation framework agreement
11:07 Equinor and SSE Renewables to build a new Operations and Maintenance Base at the Port of Tyne
10:58 Royal IHC awarded order by NCSPA for water injection dredger
10:57 GAZ-SYSTEM selected pipelay contractor for Baltic Pipe offshore
10:35 Port Bronka strengths support for Russian participants in foreign economic activity
10:12 Oil prices fell by 0.58%-1.43%
09:53 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 13
09:41 Wärtsilä Regas modules supplied for China’s first new built FSRU
09:39 Bunker prices are slightly up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:20 Baltic Dry Index on May 12

2020 May 12

18:55 Damen unveils new Utility Vessel 2613 for versatile fish-farming operations
18:35 Team Tankers announces 1st Quarter 2020 results
18:18 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 4M’2020 grew by 28% Y-o-Y to 8.652 million tonnes
18:05 PGS commences GeoStreamer X Viking Graben extension
17:50 First Russian Aframax tanker “Vladimir Monomakh” launched at Zvezda Shipyard
17:35 GasLog announces delivery of the GasLog Wales and commencement of 12-year charter with JERA
17:17 Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2020 grew by 3.7% Y-o-Y
17:04 The State Government plans to create international LNG fuelling hub for bulk vessels in the Pilbara
16:35 Valmet to deliver marine scrubber systems to Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Shimonoseki Shipyard in Japan
16:20 RF Government instructed to draft proposals concerning construction of fishing ships in Crimea
16:04 COSCO SHIPPING, Dongfeng Corporation and China Mobile jointly release construction results for model project of 5G smart ports
15:54 IMO issues COVID-19 guidance for personal protective equipment and for interactions between ship and shore-based personnel
15:52 CMA CGM announces PSS from Black Sea to the Middle East and Red Sea
15:34 HHLA posts results for January - March 2020
15:04 Van Oord’s heavy lift installation vessel Svanen arrives at Kriegers Flak wind farm
14:46 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:30 Odfjell SE sells its ownership of terminal in Dalian, China
14:03 Solstad Offshore announces contracts for CSV’s Far Saga and Normand Energy
13:52 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 4,850 in RF spot market
13:28 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 4M’2020 grew by 26% Y-o-Y
12:47 Penguin selects SCHOTTEL for Flex-42X executive fast crew boats
12:19 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 4M’2020 fell by 12.5% Y-o-Y to 5.23 million tonnes
11:51 Passenger navigation opens in the Moscow Region
11:27 Valmet to deliver marine scrubber systems to Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Shimonoseki Shipyard in Japan
11:03 Three more repatriation liners to call on Cruise Port Rotterdam
10:50 New cruise ship Mustay Karim completed yet another phase of sea trials
10:22 Oil prices rose by 0.47%-1.08%
10:04 GAC and UniGlobal join forces in Bangladesh
10:03 Baltic Dry Index on May 11
09:46 Measures for support of backbone organizations approved in Russia
09:21 Cargo transshipment via the Port of Liepaja (Latvia) in 4M’2020 fell by 22.7 % Y-o-Y
08:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 12