2020 May 13 09:41

Wärtsilä Regas modules supplied for China’s first new built FSRU

The technology group Wärtsilä has successfully managed and completed delivery of three large-scale regasification modules for China’s first new built LNG Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU). The vessel, the ‘Transgas Power’, was built at the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard in Shanghai for Greek operator Dynagas. Delivery of the modules was completed on March 28 and the FSRU was launched two days later.

Wärtsilä designed the modules and sourced the required equipment, including valves and instruments, from suppliers around the world. The contract to fabricate the units was awarded to the Cosco shipyard in Qidong, China in September 2018. The work has been managed and coordinated from Wärtsilä’s office in Asker, Norway. The completed products were delivered on time and with high quality.

The three regasification modules weigh 450, 80, and 240 tonnes. In addition, Wärtsilä also supplied related regasification equipment comprising pumps, heat exchangers, valves, and instrumentation for installation in the engine room. A second FSRU being built at the same yard for Dynagas, also featuring Wärtsilä regasification modules, is scheduled for delivery in mid-July 2020.

The original contract with Wärtsilä was signed in September 2017. The regasification system supplied is based on the use of seawater and steam as energy sources, and water/glycol as the energy carrier in a combined loop. The plant consists of three trains, each with a capacity of 250 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) or approximately 500 m3/h, and a common suction drum.

Wärtsilä LNG Regasification technologies are noted for their efficiency, robustness, and operational flexibility. They are available using either closed-loop technology, utilising steam as the energy provider, open-loop with seawater as the energy provider, or combined loop using both. The intermediate heating medium can be water/glycol or propane. Wärtsilä also offers modularised regasification plants for jetty installations.



