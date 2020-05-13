2020 May 13 09:39

Bunker prices are slightly up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Global oil prices are on the rise

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $100 pmt (-$).

Average price of MGO - $250 pmt (+$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $220 pmt (+$5).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $165 pmt (+$5)

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $5 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $152 (+$15).

- MGO - $255 (+$10).

- ULSFO 0,1% - $230 (-$35).

- VLSFO 0,5% - $193 (-$12).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.