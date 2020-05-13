  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 13 09:39

    Bunker prices are slightly up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

    Global oil prices are on the rise

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $100 pmt (-$).

    Average price of MGO - $250 pmt (+$10).

    Average price of ULSFO - $220 pmt (+$5).

    Average VLSFO 0,5%  -  $165 pmt (+$5)

    Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $5 on the average:

    - IFO-380 НS - $152 (+$15).
    -  MGO - $255 (+$10).
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $230 (-$35).
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $193 (-$12).

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

