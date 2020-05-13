-
2020 May 13 09:39
Bunker prices are slightly up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
Global oil prices are on the rise
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $100 pmt (-$).
Average price of MGO - $250 pmt (+$10).
Average price of ULSFO - $220 pmt (+$5).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $165 pmt (+$5)
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $5 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $152 (+$15).
- MGO - $255 (+$10).
- ULSFO 0,1% - $230 (-$35).
- VLSFO 0,5% - $193 (-$12).
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
