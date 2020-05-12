2020 May 12 17:17

Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2020 grew by 3.7% Y-o-Y

Considerable growth was demonstrated by Caspian and Azov-Black Sea ports

In January-April 2020, Russian seaports handled 280.08 million tonnes, up 3.7% year-on-year, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



In the reporting period, transshipment of dry bulk cargo totaled 121.77 million tonnes (+3.1%), liquid bulk cargo – 158.36 million tonnes (+4.2%).



Seaports of the Arctic Basin handled 33.14 million tonnes (-4.4%) including 9.25 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-7.2%) and 23.89 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.3%).

Seaports of the Baltic Basin handled 87.83 million tonnes (+3.3%) including 35.18 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-1.8%) and 52.65 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+7.0%).



Seaports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 86.48 million tonnes (+8.3%) including 33.24 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+14%) and 53.24 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+5.0%).



Seaports of the Caspian Basin handled 2.95 million tonnes (+28.7%) including 1.31 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+46.0%) and 1.64 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+17.0%).



Seaports of the Far East Basin handled 69.73 million tonnes (+2.2%) including 42.80 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+1.0%) and 26.93 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+4.0%).