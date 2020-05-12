2020 May 12 15:52

CMA CGM announces PSS from Black Sea to the Middle East and Red Sea

CMA CGM has announced the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from June 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin : From Black Sea ports

Destination : To the Middle East & Red Sea Ports

Cargo: Dry

Amount: USD 300 per unit

Date of application: June 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice