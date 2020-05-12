2020 May 12 18:35

Team Tankers announces 1st Quarter 2020 results

Team Tankers International Ltd. reported EBITDA for the 1st quarter of $16.5 million, compared with $15.8 million in the 4th quarter of 2019, the company said in its release. Net income in the 1st quarter of 2020 was $1.4 million, compared with a net loss of $9.7 million in the 4th quarter of 2019 (net loss of $4.8 million excluding a $4.9 million vessel impairment charge recognized in the quarter; Q1'19 net loss: $7.9 million). The average time charter equivalent rate for the fleet was $13,812 per day this quarter, compared with $12,348 per day in the previous quarter.



About Team Tankers International Ltd.:

Team Tankers International Ltd. is a leading tanker company committed to providing safe, reliable and incident free transport services. The Company transports a wide variety of cargoes including organic chemicals, non-organic chemicals, petroleum products, vegetable oils and lube oils. Team Tankers International Ltd. is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: TEAM).