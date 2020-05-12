2020 May 12 18:05

PGS commences GeoStreamer X Viking Graben extension

PGS seismic vessel Ramform Vanguard has begun a new multi-azimuth marine seismic survey in the North Sea. This industry-funded project extends the GeoStreamer X area within the Viking Graben by 1160 sq. km. The first data is due Q3 2020, the company said in its release.

The GeoStreamer X Viking Graben 2020 extension project will again combine three acquisition directions with PGS’ latest technology innovations for advanced offset- and azimuth-rich data. This project builds on the successful 2019 GeoStreamer X pilot project in the same area.

“Our GeoStreamer X Viking Graben pilot clearly demonstrated the positive project economics and the illumination uplift that can be achieved with multi-azimuth GeoStreamer data on NCS. That is why, even in these difficult times, the market is willing to support an extension of the GeoStreamer X coverage area,” says Gunhild Myhr, VP New Ventures at PGS.