2020 May 12 16:35

Valmet to deliver marine scrubber systems to Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Shimonoseki Shipyard in Japan

Valmet has signed a contract with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. Shimonoseki Shipyard to deliver hybrid scrubber systems and water treatment units to two ferries. Each vessel will be equipped with two identical Valmet Marine Scrubber towers for each main engine and a water treatment unit as well as Valmet’s marine automation system, the company said in its release.

The order was included in Valmet’s orders received of the first quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The vessels will be delivered from Mitsubishi Shimonoseki shipyard to Meimon Taiyo Ferry Co., Ltd. in 2022, with Valmet’s equipment deliveries scheduled between the last quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021.

Mitsubishi Shimonoseki Shipyard, where the vessels with Valmet scrubbers are manufactured, is located on the Kanmon Strait in Japan.



The delivery includes Valmet Marine Scrubber hybrid systems which can be operated both in closed and open loop mode. Both vessels will be equipped with two identical scrubber towers for each main engine and Valmet Ultra Filter CR water treatment unit. The scrubber solution includes Valmet’s automation system, Valmet DNA, to optimize the energy and emission efficiency.



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is a global leader in engineering and manufacturing. The group delivers solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems. The Shimonoseki Shipyard is located on the Kanmon Strait in Japan. The plant manufactures luxury ferries, RORO boats, special-purpose vessels such as cable layers and ocean research vessels, and aluminum-alloy high-speed boats.