  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 12 16:04

    COSCO SHIPPING, Dongfeng Corporation and China Mobile jointly release construction results for model project of 5G smart ports

    In the morning of May 11, an automated driverless truck for containers delivered the containers for loading the Vessel COSCO SHIPPING ROSE next to the shore bridge No. 102 and collected containers unloaded from the vessel under the shore bridge No. 101, the company said in its release.

    Driving all the way from the front of the wharf to Jingyi Road, it automatically avoided obstacles on the road to enter the F1 yard, and completed a series of operations such as accurate positioning with the tire crane and unloading in the yard, smoothly completing the shiploading and unloading operation processes.

    This marked that the first customised platform port jointly developed by COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (“COSCO SHIPPING Ports”), Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd. (“Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle”) and China Mobile (Shanghai) Information Communication Technology Co., Ltd. (“China Mobile (Shanghai) ICT”) for driverless container truck has passed the trial run for actual production and operation, adding another constructive result to the construction of 5G smart ports.

    China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited (“COSCO SHIPPING”), China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd. (“China Mobile”) and Dongfeng Motor Corporation (“Dongfeng Corporation”) jointly held the “5G+ Driverless-enabled Smart Ports” Online Conference in six cities, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, Shiyan, Hong Kong and Xiamen, through China Mobile 5G+ online video conference system, witnessing the on-site operation of driverless container trucks for ports.

    Zhuang Jiahan, Deputy Secretary of Xiamen Municipal Party Committee and Mayor of Xiamen, Xu Lirong, Chairman of COSCO SHIPPING, Yang Jie, Chairman of China Mobile, and Zhu Yanfeng, Chairman of Dongfeng Corporation attended the conference and together witnessed the entering of implementation stage of the 5G smart port in Xiamen Ocean Gate Terminal from the experimental stage.

    COSCO SHIPPING Ports, COSCO SHIPPING Technology Co., Ltd. (“COSCO SHIPPING Technology”) and China Mobile (Shanghai) ICT jointly issued the Implementation Plan And Roadmap For 5G Smart Ports, which set out the definition and vision of 5G smart port construction, stipulated the general structure of the smart port as well as implemented the typical applications of 5G smart ports in stages.

    By 2025, the coastal container hub ports aim to initially establish an intelligent system with  COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited comprehensive perception, ubiquitous interconnection, and port-vehicle collaboration, as proposed in the Guiding Opinions on Building Word-class Ports.

    COSCO SHIPPING Ports, COSCO SHIPPING Technology, Xiamen Ocean Gate Container Terminal Co., Ltd., China Mobile (Shanghai) ICT, China Mobile Group Fujian Company Limited (Xiamen Branch), Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Yuanrong Qixing Technology Co., Ltd. jointly released the "White Paper on All Business Scenarios of the 5G Smart Ports Implementation", in which the industry partners have, with reference to the current situation of Xiamen Ocean Gate Terminal, built business scenarios of 5G smart port implementation based on the construction of 5G private network in the port area that combined withtechnologies such as edge computing, high-precision positioning, artificial intelligence and computer vision.

    The successful practice of the model project undertaken at Xiamen Ocean Gate Terminal has fully demonstrated that 5G technology would inject new vitality to the development of port automation, digitisation and informatisation, and promote the intelligent upgrade and transformation of ports.

    COSCO SHIPPING Ports, Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle and China Mobile (Shanghai) ICT jointly issued the joint enterprise standard of Performance And Test Methods For Driverless Truck For Containers In The Ports, which is the first standard of performance and test methods for driverless truckfor containers in the ports.

    The joint enterprise standard is divided into four sections, namely: driving scene and driving behavior requirements, wireless communication and information security requirements, vehicle function and performance technical requirements, vehicle testing and test methods. Each section contains scope of application of the standard, normal reference documents, terms and definitions of the standard and the specific technical performance requirements. Such standard is applicable to the development process of the intelligent network-connected automated system for driverless truck forcontainers in the ports, and has been approved by the Ministry of Communications and C-ITS Intelligent Transportation Industry Alliance for documentation.

    COSCO SHIPPING Ports, Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle and China Mobile (Shanghai) ICT signed a Letter of Intent for extending application at 5G+ smart port.

Другие новости по темам: COSCO SHIPPING, China Mobile, Dongfeng Corporation  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 12

18:55 Damen unveils new Utility Vessel 2613 for versatile fish-farming operations
18:35 Team Tankers announces 1st Quarter 2020 results
18:18 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 4M’2020 grew by 28% Y-o-Y to 8.652 million tonnes
18:05 PGS commences GeoStreamer X Viking Graben extension
17:50 First Russian Aframax tanker “Vladimir Monomakh” launched at Zvezda Shipyard
17:35 GasLog announces delivery of the GasLog Wales and commencement of 12-year charter with JERA
17:17 Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2020 grew by 3.7% Y-o-Y
17:04 The State Government plans to create international LNG fuelling hub for bulk vessels in the Pilbara
16:35 Valmet to deliver marine scrubber systems to Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Shimonoseki Shipyard in Japan
16:20 RF Government instructed to draft proposals concerning construction of fishing ships in Crimea
16:04 COSCO SHIPPING, Dongfeng Corporation and China Mobile jointly release construction results for model project of 5G smart ports
15:54 IMO issues COVID-19 guidance for personal protective equipment and for interactions between ship and shore-based personnel
15:52 CMA CGM announces PSS from Black Sea to the Middle East and Red Sea
15:34 HHLA posts results for January - March 2020
15:04 Van Oord’s heavy lift installation vessel Svanen arrives at Kriegers Flak wind farm
14:46 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:30 Odfjell SE sells its ownership of terminal in Dalian, China
14:03 Solstad Offshore announces contracts for CSV’s Far Saga and Normand Energy
13:52 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 4,850 in RF spot market
13:28 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 4M’2020 grew by 26% Y-o-Y
12:47 Penguin selects SCHOTTEL for Flex-42X executive fast crew boats
12:19 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 4M’2020 fell by 12.5% Y-o-Y to 5.23 million tonnes
11:51 Passenger navigation opens in the Moscow Region
11:27 Valmet to deliver marine scrubber systems to Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Shimonoseki Shipyard in Japan
11:03 Three more repatriation liners to call on Cruise Port Rotterdam
10:50 New cruise ship Mustay Karim completed yet another phase of sea trials
10:22 Oil prices rose by 0.47%-1.08%
10:04 GAC and UniGlobal join forces in Bangladesh
10:03 Baltic Dry Index on May 11
09:46 Measures for support of backbone organizations approved in Russia
09:21 Cargo transshipment via the Port of Liepaja (Latvia) in 4M’2020 fell by 22.7 % Y-o-Y
08:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 12

2020 May 11

15:32 USCG rescues 3 boaters after vessel sinks off Cumberland Island
13:48 Skagit County Public Works releases vendor RFIs for electric ferry design
12:04 Ocean Yield announces restructuring implementation agreement with Solstad Offshore for the vessels Far Senator and Far Statesman
11:03 Three cruise ships to lay up at the Port of Oakland
10:10 Optimarin adopts a novel approach to meet growing demand for flexible financing solutions
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 11

2020 May 10

14:43 Sonardyne supports safer shipping with vigilant forward looking sonar
13:32 HII reports 1Q 2020 results and provides COVID-19 update
12:42 Royal Caribbean Group extends cruise with confidence policy through April 2022
11:32 Boating industry honors X26 with Top Product Award for 2020
10:53 Paris MoU guidance on COVID-19 updated and available for the industry

2020 May 9

15:09 NSPA awards global fuels consulting contract to Crowley
14:34 A-ROSA plans to restart cruises before June
13:48 Keel laid for first Coast Guards Offshore Patrol Cutter Argus
12:15 EURONAV sells its VLCC TI Hellas
11:34 Estonian Gov't appoves loan to Talllink Grupp

2020 May 8

18:12 New milestone in sustainable methanol production in the port of Antwerp
17:52 Damen hosts digital steel-cutting ceremony for RoPax vessel
16:50 Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority joined international monitoring of economic impact of COVID-19 on port industry
16:24 Oboronlogistics signed state contracts for delivery of goods in 2020-2021 years
15:58 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 4M’2020 fell by 37% YoY
15:32 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 4.75 million tonnes of cargo in 4M’2020
14:43 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 2.8%
14:19 Russian Shipping portal team and readers join all-Russia Memorial March
13:56 Construction site of Lavna terminal is being prepared for the main phase of works
13:30 New deal for Port of Garston and aggregates specialist to support UK supply chain
13:05 Pilbara Ports Authority posts throughput of 61.8 million tonnes for April 2020
12:41 RF Navy’s Northern Fleet conducts a planned exercise in the Barents Sea