2020 May 12 13:28

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 4M’2020 grew by 26% Y-o-Y

Coal accounted for 12.5% of the total throughput, liquid food – for 6.7%

In January-April 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 6.4 million tonnes of cargo (+26%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.



In the reporting period, unloading surged 2-fold to 207,700 tonnes.

Transshipment of grain grew by 59% to 3 million tonnes, oil products - by 14% to 1.5 million tonnes, coal – by 4% to 370,000 tonnes. Coal accounted for 12.5% of the total throughput, liquid food – for 6.7%.

Turnover of vessels climbed by 27% to 1,912 units.