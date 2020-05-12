2020 May 12 12:19

Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 4M’2020 fell by 12.5% Y-o-Y to 5.23 million tonnes

Total throughput of HaminaKotka continues going down while exports of liquid bulk and dry bulk cargo is growing

In January-April 2020, the Port of HaminaKotka (Finland) handled 5.23million tonnes of cargo (-12.5%, year-on-year). According to the port authorities, transshipment of export cargo fell by 10.9% to 4.09 million tonnes including 778,620 tonnes of paper (-14.1%), 511,420 tonnes of cellulose (-19.4%), 810,690 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+9%) and 803,550 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+3.6%).



Transshipment of import cargo fell by 17.9% to 1.15 million tonnes including 313,580 tonnes of wood (-30.2%), 256,010 tonnes of general cargo (-27.8%), 333,380 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+4.8%) and 134,300 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-21%).

In the reporting period, transit traffic climbed by 3.3% to 1.61 tonnes, while coastal traffic fell by 85.2% to 56,520 tonnes.



Transshipment of containers fell by 20% to 190,070 TEUs.



Vessel traffic fell by 14.4% to 846 units.



The Port of Kotka is some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2019, the port handled 18.1 million tonnes of cargo.