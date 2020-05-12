2020 May 12 11:51

Passenger navigation opens in the Moscow Region

In the spring-summer period, water transport of the region carries over 29,000 passengers

Passenger navigation is opened in the Moscow Region (Serpukhov, Lytkarino and Kolomna) from 9 May 2020, says press center of the Region’s Ministry of Transport and Road Infrastructure.

“In the spring-summer period, water transport carries over 29,000 passengers, – says Aleksey Gerzhik, Minister of Transport and Road Infrastructure of the Moscow Region. – This year, inland navigation will be arranged along the three routes”.

The navigation season will last till September in Kolomna and Serpukhov and till November in Lytkarino.