  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 12 10:50

    New cruise ship Mustay Karim completed yet another phase of sea trials

    Cruise ship Mustay Karim, photo from the website of MRB

    Mustay Karim, cruise ship built by Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation), underwent yet another phase of sea trials on May 7-9 in the water area of Gorky water reservoir near the town of Chkalovsk in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Marine Engineering Bureau says in a press release.

    The ship ordered by Vodohod demonstrated its ability to move at 25 km per hour while the contract speed is 22.5 km/h.

    Vodohod has already planned three voyages for its new ship between September 25 and October 15 on the following route: Rostov-on-Don – Yeisk – Temryuk – Novorossiysk/Abrau-Durso – Taganrog – Rostov-on-Don.

    This vessel's project was seemed as fantastic one not long ago. The project was developed in 2010-2015 by Marine Engineering Bureau by request of Federal Agency of Marine and River Transport of Russia within the FTP "Development of civil marine equipment for 2009-2016" ( the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation is the state customer and the coordinator of the program).
     
    Capacity of the PV300 4-deck cruise liner is 329 passengers, that are arranged in comfortable double cabins of 17-46 m² area (7 cabins are foreseen for 3 places: 2 adults plus 1 child).
     
    The vessel will work at the long cruise lines Moscow - St. Petersburg, Moscow - Astrakhan and Moscow - Rostov-on-Don. The vessel will have "all attributes of the five-star hotel", including support passenger infrastructure.
     
    Restaurant on the main deck is of 329 seats, so it is able to arrange all the passengers including children.
     
    For leisure time there are round-view salons (200-seats musical one and 50-seats reading one), transformed 140-seats conference room, 3 bars (bear one, "Panorama" and at the reading salon), children room, fitness salon (sauna, hamam, massage room, gym, hairdressing salon) souvenir shop and solarium on the open sun deck (700 m²).
     
    Lifts connected all decks, communications and toilets, enlarged passageways and absence of obstacles for wheelchairs are foreseen for physically challenged people.
     
    Vessel will give the chance to make a water journey along the chosen route through the European part of RF. During the voyage vessel should call the ports where walking and bus excursions to cultural, historical, natural sights and coastal resort zones are organized. Accommodation with five-star hotel comfort will be provided. There will be possibility of realization of the most various forms of leisure onboard the vessel: bars, discos, sun bath, swimming in the pool, fitness, walks through vessel's open spaces or conversation with a wine glass in a hand, viewing beauty of coast, screening of movies or performances, visiting performance of actors or famous people, listening of lectures, participating in work of creative teams, communication with friends, or simply rest in the cabin with open, i.e. French balcony.
     
    The PV300 concept will work at the line Moscow - St. Petersburg, and also at lines Moscow - Rostov-on-Don - Astrakhan; so due to Marine Engineering Bureau classification, this vessel is of the "Volga-Don Max" class.
     
    Passenger capacity for ordinary existence vessels of "Volga-Don Max" class (301 and 302 projects) with now-days cabins is 200-220 people. At the new PV300 concept with the same overall dimensions about 300-350 passengers may be arranged very comfortable.
     
    All passenger cabins are located on upper, boat and tent decks. There are no passenger cabins on the main deck, where crew members work during mooring, sluicing, passengers' deboarding, cargo operations and where may be high noise level or passengers' disturbed factors.
     
    General arrangement of cruise liner in Vodokhod variant foresees 342 passengers which travel in comfortable 171 cabins of two classes: 2 luxury cabins of about 30 m² and 169 standard cabins of about 17-20 m².
     
    All passenger cabins have own French balcony (analog of loggia); they are equipped with double beds, lavatory and douche, air-conditioner, wardrobe, safe, TV set with satellite and internal vessel's channels, hairdryer, sockets 220V and 110V, wireless Internet (Wi-Fi), vessel's radio translation, external and internal telephone connection.
     
    Vessel of the new PV300 concept has the following main particulars:
     
    length overall 141 m;
    length between perpendiculars 140.15 m;
    breadth overall 16.80 m;
    breadth 16.60 m;
    depth 5.50 m;
    draught maximal 3.00 m;
    air draught from BL 16.25 m;
    speed 22.5 km/h;
    crew and service staff 144 people;
    autonomy by fuel 15 days;
    autonomy by other stores 10 days.
     
    Movement and manoeuvrability of the vessel is provided by two stern full-turned rudder propellers with fixed-pitch propellers in nozzles.
     
    600 kW bow thruster of "screw in a tube" type with fixed-pitch propeller is foreseen for increasing of low speed controllability during passing narrows and during mooring.
     
    Power plant includes two diesel engines with maximal continuous rate about 1200 kW each working towards full-turned rudder propellers; auxiliary unit consisting of three diesel-generators (electrical capacity of 760 kW each), emergency diesel-generator (electrical capacity of 150 kW), and boiler plant consisting of single 800 kW heaters and three 170 kW economizers.
     
    Taking into consideration 486 people onboard the vessel, in accordance with RRR Rules the following equipment is arranged onboard the vessel: two motor rescue boats (50 people each), 16 life rafts (25 people each) and 2 marine evacuation systems that provide people boarding without entering into water.

Другие новости по темам: cruises, cruise ships, Krasnoye Sormovo, Marine Engineering Bureau, shipbuilding, Vodohod  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 12

18:55 Damen unveils new Utility Vessel 2613 for versatile fish-farming operations
18:35 Team Tankers announces 1st Quarter 2020 results
18:18 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 4M’2020 grew by 28% Y-o-Y to 8.652 million tonnes
18:05 PGS commences GeoStreamer X Viking Graben extension
17:50 First Russian Aframax tanker “Vladimir Monomakh” launched at Zvezda Shipyard
17:35 GasLog announces delivery of the GasLog Wales and commencement of 12-year charter with JERA
17:17 Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2020 grew by 3.7% Y-o-Y
17:04 The State Government plans to create international LNG fuelling hub for bulk vessels in the Pilbara
16:35 Valmet to deliver marine scrubber systems to Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Shimonoseki Shipyard in Japan
16:20 RF Government instructed to draft proposals concerning construction of fishing ships in Crimea
16:04 COSCO SHIPPING, Dongfeng Corporation and China Mobile jointly release construction results for model project of 5G smart ports
15:54 IMO issues COVID-19 guidance for personal protective equipment and for interactions between ship and shore-based personnel
15:52 CMA CGM announces PSS from Black Sea to the Middle East and Red Sea
15:34 HHLA posts results for January - March 2020
15:04 Van Oord’s heavy lift installation vessel Svanen arrives at Kriegers Flak wind farm
14:46 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:30 Odfjell SE sells its ownership of terminal in Dalian, China
14:03 Solstad Offshore announces contracts for CSV’s Far Saga and Normand Energy
13:52 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 4,850 in RF spot market
13:28 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 4M’2020 grew by 26% Y-o-Y
12:47 Penguin selects SCHOTTEL for Flex-42X executive fast crew boats
12:19 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 4M’2020 fell by 12.5% Y-o-Y to 5.23 million tonnes
11:51 Passenger navigation opens in the Moscow Region
11:27 Valmet to deliver marine scrubber systems to Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Shimonoseki Shipyard in Japan
11:03 Three more repatriation liners to call on Cruise Port Rotterdam
10:50 New cruise ship Mustay Karim completed yet another phase of sea trials
10:22 Oil prices rose by 0.47%-1.08%
10:04 GAC and UniGlobal join forces in Bangladesh
10:03 Baltic Dry Index on May 11
09:46 Measures for support of backbone organizations approved in Russia
09:21 Cargo transshipment via the Port of Liepaja (Latvia) in 4M’2020 fell by 22.7 % Y-o-Y
08:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 12

2020 May 11

15:32 USCG rescues 3 boaters after vessel sinks off Cumberland Island
13:48 Skagit County Public Works releases vendor RFIs for electric ferry design
12:04 Ocean Yield announces restructuring implementation agreement with Solstad Offshore for the vessels Far Senator and Far Statesman
11:03 Three cruise ships to lay up at the Port of Oakland
10:10 Optimarin adopts a novel approach to meet growing demand for flexible financing solutions
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 11

2020 May 10

14:43 Sonardyne supports safer shipping with vigilant forward looking sonar
13:32 HII reports 1Q 2020 results and provides COVID-19 update
12:42 Royal Caribbean Group extends cruise with confidence policy through April 2022
11:32 Boating industry honors X26 with Top Product Award for 2020
10:53 Paris MoU guidance on COVID-19 updated and available for the industry

2020 May 9

15:09 NSPA awards global fuels consulting contract to Crowley
14:34 A-ROSA plans to restart cruises before June
13:48 Keel laid for first Coast Guards Offshore Patrol Cutter Argus
12:15 EURONAV sells its VLCC TI Hellas
11:34 Estonian Gov't appoves loan to Talllink Grupp

2020 May 8

18:12 New milestone in sustainable methanol production in the port of Antwerp
17:52 Damen hosts digital steel-cutting ceremony for RoPax vessel
16:50 Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority joined international monitoring of economic impact of COVID-19 on port industry
16:24 Oboronlogistics signed state contracts for delivery of goods in 2020-2021 years
15:58 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 4M’2020 fell by 37% YoY
15:32 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 4.75 million tonnes of cargo in 4M’2020
14:43 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 2.8%
14:19 Russian Shipping portal team and readers join all-Russia Memorial March
13:56 Construction site of Lavna terminal is being prepared for the main phase of works
13:30 New deal for Port of Garston and aggregates specialist to support UK supply chain
13:05 Pilbara Ports Authority posts throughput of 61.8 million tonnes for April 2020
12:41 RF Navy’s Northern Fleet conducts a planned exercise in the Barents Sea