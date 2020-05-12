2020 May 12 10:50

New cruise ship Mustay Karim completed yet another phase of sea trials

Cruise ship Mustay Karim, photo from the website of MRB

Mustay Karim, cruise ship built by Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation), underwent yet another phase of sea trials on May 7-9 in the water area of Gorky water reservoir near the town of Chkalovsk in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Marine Engineering Bureau says in a press release.

The ship ordered by Vodohod demonstrated its ability to move at 25 km per hour while the contract speed is 22.5 km/h.

Vodohod has already planned three voyages for its new ship between September 25 and October 15 on the following route: Rostov-on-Don – Yeisk – Temryuk – Novorossiysk/Abrau-Durso – Taganrog – Rostov-on-Don.



This vessel's project was seemed as fantastic one not long ago. The project was developed in 2010-2015 by Marine Engineering Bureau by request of Federal Agency of Marine and River Transport of Russia within the FTP "Development of civil marine equipment for 2009-2016" ( the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation is the state customer and the coordinator of the program).



Capacity of the PV300 4-deck cruise liner is 329 passengers, that are arranged in comfortable double cabins of 17-46 m² area (7 cabins are foreseen for 3 places: 2 adults plus 1 child).



The vessel will work at the long cruise lines Moscow - St. Petersburg, Moscow - Astrakhan and Moscow - Rostov-on-Don. The vessel will have "all attributes of the five-star hotel", including support passenger infrastructure.



Restaurant on the main deck is of 329 seats, so it is able to arrange all the passengers including children.



For leisure time there are round-view salons (200-seats musical one and 50-seats reading one), transformed 140-seats conference room, 3 bars (bear one, "Panorama" and at the reading salon), children room, fitness salon (sauna, hamam, massage room, gym, hairdressing salon) souvenir shop and solarium on the open sun deck (700 m²).



Lifts connected all decks, communications and toilets, enlarged passageways and absence of obstacles for wheelchairs are foreseen for physically challenged people.



Vessel will give the chance to make a water journey along the chosen route through the European part of RF. During the voyage vessel should call the ports where walking and bus excursions to cultural, historical, natural sights and coastal resort zones are organized. Accommodation with five-star hotel comfort will be provided. There will be possibility of realization of the most various forms of leisure onboard the vessel: bars, discos, sun bath, swimming in the pool, fitness, walks through vessel's open spaces or conversation with a wine glass in a hand, viewing beauty of coast, screening of movies or performances, visiting performance of actors or famous people, listening of lectures, participating in work of creative teams, communication with friends, or simply rest in the cabin with open, i.e. French balcony.



The PV300 concept will work at the line Moscow - St. Petersburg, and also at lines Moscow - Rostov-on-Don - Astrakhan; so due to Marine Engineering Bureau classification, this vessel is of the "Volga-Don Max" class.



Passenger capacity for ordinary existence vessels of "Volga-Don Max" class (301 and 302 projects) with now-days cabins is 200-220 people. At the new PV300 concept with the same overall dimensions about 300-350 passengers may be arranged very comfortable.



All passenger cabins are located on upper, boat and tent decks. There are no passenger cabins on the main deck, where crew members work during mooring, sluicing, passengers' deboarding, cargo operations and where may be high noise level or passengers' disturbed factors.



General arrangement of cruise liner in Vodokhod variant foresees 342 passengers which travel in comfortable 171 cabins of two classes: 2 luxury cabins of about 30 m² and 169 standard cabins of about 17-20 m².



All passenger cabins have own French balcony (analog of loggia); they are equipped with double beds, lavatory and douche, air-conditioner, wardrobe, safe, TV set with satellite and internal vessel's channels, hairdryer, sockets 220V and 110V, wireless Internet (Wi-Fi), vessel's radio translation, external and internal telephone connection.



Vessel of the new PV300 concept has the following main particulars:



length overall 141 m;

length between perpendiculars 140.15 m;

breadth overall 16.80 m;

breadth 16.60 m;

depth 5.50 m;

draught maximal 3.00 m;

air draught from BL 16.25 m;

speed 22.5 km/h;

crew and service staff 144 people;

autonomy by fuel 15 days;

autonomy by other stores 10 days.



Movement and manoeuvrability of the vessel is provided by two stern full-turned rudder propellers with fixed-pitch propellers in nozzles.



600 kW bow thruster of "screw in a tube" type with fixed-pitch propeller is foreseen for increasing of low speed controllability during passing narrows and during mooring.



Power plant includes two diesel engines with maximal continuous rate about 1200 kW each working towards full-turned rudder propellers; auxiliary unit consisting of three diesel-generators (electrical capacity of 760 kW each), emergency diesel-generator (electrical capacity of 150 kW), and boiler plant consisting of single 800 kW heaters and three 170 kW economizers.



Taking into consideration 486 people onboard the vessel, in accordance with RRR Rules the following equipment is arranged onboard the vessel: two motor rescue boats (50 people each), 16 life rafts (25 people each) and 2 marine evacuation systems that provide people boarding without entering into water.