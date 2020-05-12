  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 12 10:03

    Baltic Dry Index on May 11

    The Baltic Dry Index fell by 7.78%

    On 11 May 2020, the Baltic Dry Index fell to 474 points, down 40 points (-7.78%) versus the level of May 10.

    BDI is a number issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. Not restricted to Baltic Sea countries, the index provides "an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea. Taking in 23 shipping routes measured on a timecharter basis, the index covers Handysize, Supramax, Panamax, and Capesize dry bulk carriers carrying a range of commodities including coal, iron ore and grain. Because dry bulk primarily consists of materials that function as raw material inputs to the production of intermediate or finished goods, the index is also seen as an efficient economic indicator of future economic growth and production.

2020 May 12

18:55 Damen unveils new Utility Vessel 2613 for versatile fish-farming operations
18:35 Team Tankers announces 1st Quarter 2020 results
18:18 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 4M’2020 grew by 28% Y-o-Y to 8.652 million tonnes
18:05 PGS commences GeoStreamer X Viking Graben extension
17:50 First Russian Aframax tanker “Vladimir Monomakh” launched at Zvezda Shipyard
17:35 GasLog announces delivery of the GasLog Wales and commencement of 12-year charter with JERA
17:17 Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2020 grew by 3.7% Y-o-Y
17:04 The State Government plans to create international LNG fuelling hub for bulk vessels in the Pilbara
16:35 Valmet to deliver marine scrubber systems to Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Shimonoseki Shipyard in Japan
16:20 RF Government instructed to draft proposals concerning construction of fishing ships in Crimea
16:04 COSCO SHIPPING, Dongfeng Corporation and China Mobile jointly release construction results for model project of 5G smart ports
15:54 IMO issues COVID-19 guidance for personal protective equipment and for interactions between ship and shore-based personnel
15:52 CMA CGM announces PSS from Black Sea to the Middle East and Red Sea
15:34 HHLA posts results for January - March 2020
15:04 Van Oord’s heavy lift installation vessel Svanen arrives at Kriegers Flak wind farm
14:46 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:30 Odfjell SE sells its ownership of terminal in Dalian, China
14:03 Solstad Offshore announces contracts for CSV’s Far Saga and Normand Energy
13:52 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 4,850 in RF spot market
13:28 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 4M’2020 grew by 26% Y-o-Y
12:47 Penguin selects SCHOTTEL for Flex-42X executive fast crew boats
12:19 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 4M’2020 fell by 12.5% Y-o-Y to 5.23 million tonnes
11:51 Passenger navigation opens in the Moscow Region
11:03 Three more repatriation liners to call on Cruise Port Rotterdam
10:50 New cruise ship Mustay Karim completed yet another phase of sea trials
10:22 Oil prices rose by 0.47%-1.08%
10:04 GAC and UniGlobal join forces in Bangladesh
09:46 Measures for support of backbone organizations approved in Russia
09:21 Cargo transshipment via the Port of Liepaja (Latvia) in 4M’2020 fell by 22.7 % Y-o-Y
08:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 12

2020 May 11

15:32 USCG rescues 3 boaters after vessel sinks off Cumberland Island
13:48 Skagit County Public Works releases vendor RFIs for electric ferry design
12:04 Ocean Yield announces restructuring implementation agreement with Solstad Offshore for the vessels Far Senator and Far Statesman
11:03 Three cruise ships to lay up at the Port of Oakland
10:10 Optimarin adopts a novel approach to meet growing demand for flexible financing solutions
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 11

2020 May 10

14:43 Sonardyne supports safer shipping with vigilant forward looking sonar
13:32 HII reports 1Q 2020 results and provides COVID-19 update
12:42 Royal Caribbean Group extends cruise with confidence policy through April 2022
11:32 Boating industry honors X26 with Top Product Award for 2020
10:53 Paris MoU guidance on COVID-19 updated and available for the industry

2020 May 9

15:09 NSPA awards global fuels consulting contract to Crowley
14:34 A-ROSA plans to restart cruises before June
13:48 Keel laid for first Coast Guards Offshore Patrol Cutter Argus
12:15 EURONAV sells its VLCC TI Hellas
11:34 Estonian Gov't appoves loan to Talllink Grupp

2020 May 8

18:12 New milestone in sustainable methanol production in the port of Antwerp
17:52 Damen hosts digital steel-cutting ceremony for RoPax vessel
16:50 Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority joined international monitoring of economic impact of COVID-19 on port industry
16:24 Oboronlogistics signed state contracts for delivery of goods in 2020-2021 years
15:58 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 4M’2020 fell by 37% YoY
15:32 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 4.75 million tonnes of cargo in 4M’2020
14:43 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 2.8%
14:19 Russian Shipping portal team and readers join all-Russia Memorial March
13:56 Construction site of Lavna terminal is being prepared for the main phase of works
13:30 New deal for Port of Garston and aggregates specialist to support UK supply chain
13:05 Pilbara Ports Authority posts throughput of 61.8 million tonnes for April 2020
12:41 RF Navy’s Northern Fleet conducts a planned exercise in the Barents Sea