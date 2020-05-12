2020 May 12 09:46

Measures for support of backbone organizations approved in Russia

RF Government says backbone organizations affected by the coronavirus implications can count on state support. The list of measures and regulations for providing the support have been approved by the Government Decree.



1,151 companies have been acknowledged systemically important. Each of them is eligible for loans at reduced rates. Most affected companies will be provided with additional support including subsidies to cover their expenses, deferment on taxes and advance payments as well as state guarantees required for loan restructuring and granting of loans.



The companies applying for support are subject to stress analysis the results of which is to be verified and considered by RF Government’s Commission for Enhancement of Russian Economy Sustainability.



The document in Russian is available here >>>>



Related link:



Vladimir Putin gives instructions to support water transport but the devil is in the details >>>>