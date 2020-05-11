2020 May 11 13:48

Skagit County Public Works releases vendor RFIs for electric ferry design

Skagit County Public Works and vessel designer Glosten are seeking technical information and cost estimates from vendors to inform design decisions related to the electrical system, the propulsion system, the shore side electrical system, and the automated charging plug of the all-electric ferry design to replace the M/V Guemes.



"This is relatively new propulsion technology – we need to make sure we get this right. We believe this level of engagement with the vendor community will allow us and Glosten to develop the best design for our community," said Captain Rachel Rowe, Skagit County Public Works Ferry Operations Division Manager.

Skagit County Public Works engaged naval architecture firm Glosten in 2017 to develop an all-electric ferry design to replace the Guemes, a 40-year old diesel-powered vessel. The new vessel will be a double-ended vehicle and passenger ferry with a three-tiered deckhouse. The design accommodates four lanes of vehicles including highway-rated trucks and emergency vehicles.



About Skagit County's Ferry System:

Skagit County has operated a vehicle and passenger ferry service between Anacortes and Guemes Island, WA since the early 1960s. The current vessel, the M/V Guemes, is a 21-vehicle, 99-passenger, diesel-powered ferry that was built and put into service in 1979. Today, the ferry operates 365 days a year and transports roughly 200,000 vehicles and 400,000 passengers annually.



There are no alternative roads or highways that provide access to Guemes Island; as such, the Skagit County ferry system serves as a vital transportation link for its ridership. In addition to transporting commuters, the ferry also carries tourist traffic, construction and logging trucks, essential services trucks, and emergency vehicles and personnel to and from the Island.



About Glosten:

Glosten is a full-service consulting firm of naval architects and marine, electrical, production, and ocean engineers. Founded in 1958, the firm is recognized throughout the marine industry for integrating advanced analysis with practical, experience-based design. In recent years, Glosten has emerged as an industry leader in the design of hybrid and electric-propelled commercial vessels, with two such vessels already in operation.