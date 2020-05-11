  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 11 13:48

    Skagit County Public Works releases vendor RFIs for electric ferry design

    Skagit County Public Works and vessel designer Glosten are seeking technical information and cost estimates from vendors to inform design decisions related to the electrical system, the propulsion system, the shore side electrical system, and the automated charging plug of the all-electric ferry design to replace the M/V Guemes.

    "This is relatively new propulsion technology – we need to make sure we get this right. We believe this level of engagement with the vendor community will allow us and Glosten to develop the best design for our community," said Captain Rachel Rowe, Skagit County Public Works Ferry Operations Division Manager.

    Skagit County Public Works engaged naval architecture firm Glosten in 2017 to develop an all-electric ferry design to replace the Guemes, a 40-year old diesel-powered vessel. The new vessel will be a double-ended vehicle and passenger ferry with a three-tiered deckhouse. The design accommodates four lanes of vehicles including highway-rated trucks and emergency vehicles.

    About Skagit County's Ferry System:
    Skagit County has operated a vehicle and passenger ferry service between Anacortes and Guemes Island, WA since the early 1960s. The current vessel, the M/V Guemes, is a 21-vehicle, 99-passenger, diesel-powered ferry that was built and put into service in 1979. Today, the ferry operates 365 days a year and transports roughly 200,000 vehicles and 400,000 passengers annually.

    There are no alternative roads or highways that provide access to Guemes Island; as such, the Skagit County ferry system serves as a vital transportation link for its ridership. In addition to transporting commuters, the ferry also carries tourist traffic, construction and logging trucks, essential services trucks, and emergency vehicles and personnel to and from the Island.

    About Glosten:
    Glosten is a full-service consulting firm of naval architects and marine, electrical, production, and ocean engineers. Founded in 1958, the firm is recognized throughout the marine industry for integrating advanced analysis with practical, experience-based design. In recent years, Glosten has emerged as an industry leader in the design of hybrid and electric-propelled commercial vessels, with two such vessels already in operation.

Другие новости по темам: electric ferry, Glosten, Skagit County  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 11

15:32 USCG rescues 3 boaters after vessel sinks off Cumberland Island
13:48 Skagit County Public Works releases vendor RFIs for electric ferry design
12:04 Ocean Yield announces restructuring implementation agreement with Solstad Offshore for the vessels Far Senator and Far Statesman
11:03 Three cruise ships to lay up at the Port of Oakland
10:10 Optimarin adopts a novel approach to meet growing demand for flexible financing solutions
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 11

2020 May 10

14:43 Sonardyne supports safer shipping with vigilant forward looking sonar
13:32 HII reports 1Q 2020 results and provides COVID-19 update
12:42 Royal Caribbean Group extends cruise with confidence policy through April 2022
11:32 Boating industry honors X26 with Top Product Award for 2020
10:53 Paris MoU guidance on COVID-19 updated and available for the industry

2020 May 9

15:09 NSPA awards global fuels consulting contract to Crowley
14:34 A-ROSA plans to restart cruises before June
13:48 Keel laid for first Coast Guards Offshore Patrol Cutter Argus
12:15 EURONAV sells its VLCC TI Hellas
11:34 Estonian Gov't appoves loan to Talllink Grupp

2020 May 8

18:12 New milestone in sustainable methanol production in the port of Antwerp
17:52 Damen hosts digital steel-cutting ceremony for RoPax vessel
16:50 Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority joined international monitoring of economic impact of COVID-19 on port industry
16:24 Oboronlogistics signed state contracts for delivery of goods in 2020-2021 years
15:58 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 4M’2020 fell by 37% YoY
15:32 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 4.75 million tonnes of cargo in 4M’2020
14:43 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 2.8%
14:19 Russian Shipping portal team and readers join all-Russia Memorial March
13:56 Construction site of Lavna terminal is being prepared for the main phase of works
13:30 New deal for Port of Garston and aggregates specialist to support UK supply chain
13:05 Pilbara Ports Authority posts throughput of 61.8 million tonnes for April 2020
12:41 RF Navy’s Northern Fleet conducts a planned exercise in the Barents Sea
12:22 Port of Gdynia is closing the project of creating a system prototype for monitoring quay loads and bottom reinforcements
12:04 Vard Marine announces CEO transition
11:43 Vladimir Putin gave instructions to encourage transit container shipping
11:21 Vladimir Putin set to facilitate redirection of Russian cargo flows to domestic ports
11:00 Princess Cruises extends pause of global ship operations for remaining 2020 summer season
10:29 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 6.45% to 688,999 TEU in April 2020
10:16 Vladimir Putin called for seasonal inland water transport to be paid special attention
09:53 Oil prices rose by 1.49%-1.83%
09:30 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 08
09:28 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:09 Baltic Dry Index on May 7

2020 May 7

18:20 APM Terminals Valencia deploys scalable virtual 4G wireless network
18:07 Royal IHC signs three contracts with Arab Potash Company to deliver two cutter suction dredgers
17:50 LR unveils global team of remote survey champions
17:34 Vladimir Putin suggests including inland water transport into the list of the most affected sectors
17:05 Phase one of Tema Port expansion works finalised
16:35 IMO endorses new protocols designed to lift barriers to crew changes
16:05 Six state-of-the-art live fish carriers propelled by SCHOTTEL
15:53 NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover totaled 34.1 million tons in January–March 2020
15:28 Foreship launches Project Hygiea to keep coronavirus off cruise ships
15:26 ESL Shipping published its Sustainability Report 2019
14:58 Bunker prices decrease at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:35 AS Tallink Grupp statistics for April 2020
14:12 DOF Subsea receives a notice of early termination of charter contract for the vessel Skandi Acergy
13:30 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 4M’2020 fell by 27% YoY
13:12 All American Marine launches first of two 78’ catamarans for Great Western Attractions
12:54 Cargo turnover within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW totaled 869,000 tonnes YTD
12:37 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches superstructure for Strogy corvette
12:12 Port of Long Beach receives ‘AA’ bond rating from credit agencies
11:21 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 4M’2020 rose by 4.5%
11:20 Baleària will be the first shipping line in the world with Bureau Veritas certification that its ships and facilities are Covid-19 safe spaces
10:56 KN stabilises its performance, despite difficult circumstances