  • 2020 May 11 11:03

    Three cruise ships to lay up at the Port of Oakland

    Three passenger vessels will idle here with only crew and without passengers while the U.S. embargoes cruise operations, Port of Oakland said in its release. The Port said it has not received reports of any cases of coronavirus associated with the vessels.

    According to the Port, two Norwegian Cruise Line vessels will tie up at Oakland’s Outer Harbor Terminal, which is currently not in use for the Port’s container shipping business. Another will dock at Howard Terminal on the Oakland Estuary. That terminal is no longer considered large enough for container operations. The ships could remain at berth for 2-to-3 months, according to the cruise line.

    The first two vessels are scheduled to arrive May 9. The third is expected May 10.

    The Port said it is making berth space available because approximately 100 cruise ships worldwide are seeking safe harbor.

    An estimated 80,000 crew members are aboard passenger liners at sea waiting to tie up. Other U.S. ports, for example some in Florida and Virginia, are already providing berth space for cruise ships.

    The Coast Guard and Norwegian Cruise Lines have not reported any cases of coronavirus aboard the vessels, the Port said. The cruise operator said the ships would be managed by small crews. There are no plans for crew members to disembark in Oakland, the Port said. If crew members must disembark, the cruise line would have to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control first, the Port said. That would require submitting a disembarkation plan to state, federal and Port authorities.

    No passengers would be on board when the ships arrive nor would the vessels conduct passenger operations while in Oakland, the cruise line said.

    The U.S. government has banned cruise operations at U.S. ports during the coronavirus pandemic. Most cruise lines globally have suspended operations.

    Oakland doesn’t serve passenger liners, but in March, it provided an emergency berth to the cruise ship Grand Princess.

    Hundreds of passengers disembarked from that ship, some who tested positive for COVID-19.

    Numerous cruise ships globally have reported exposure to coronavirus. The Port re-emphasized, however, that it has not received any reports of coronavirus cases among passengers or crews on the Oakland-bound ships.

    The Port said it regularly provides berth space to cargo ships in long-term lay-ups. The ships are located at sites not actively used for vessel operations, the Port added.

    About the Port of Oakland

    The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs.

Port of Oakland  


