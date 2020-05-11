2020 May 11 10:10

Optimarin adopts a novel approach to meet growing demand for flexible financing solutions

Ballast water treatment (BWT) specialist Optimarin has adopted a novel approach to meet growing demand for flexible financing solutions, the company said in its release. The Norwegian headquartered business, which has now sold around 1000 of its USCG approved systems, is offering the first leasing option within the BWT segment. The innovation has been conceived to meet market demand from owners and operators, helping them meet regulatory requirements without large CAPEX outlays.



The firm, which currently has around 600 units installed, 40% of which are retrofits, has partnered with a UK-based finance company to offer customers the chance to improve their cash flow by splitting payments into small, manageable monthly amounts.

No payment or deposit is required up front and all servicing and spare parts can be included in a simple, comprehensive package. Interest rates, Andersen says, are in line with competitive bank financing, without the complex requirements and demands.



Optimarin has been exclusively focused on BWT technology since its foundation in 1994. The team installed the first commercial system in 2000 and was the first company in the world to gain full USCG approval in 2016. It was also the first manufacturer in the segment to provide a five-year warranty on systems.

Customers include names such as Royal Caribbean International, Fednav, GulfMark, Hapag Lloyd, Matson Navigation, McDermott, the Danish Navy, MOL, Seatruck, and Technip, amongst others. The Optimarin Ballast System (OBS) has certification from a comprehensive range of classification organizations, including ABS, BV, DNV-GL, LR & MLIT Japan.