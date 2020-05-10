  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 10 13:32

    HII reports 1Q 2020 results and provides COVID-19 update

    Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) reported first quarter 2020 revenues of $2.3 billion, up 8.8% from the first quarter of 2019. The increase was driven primarily by higher volume at HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions, as well as growth at HII’s Technical Solutions division.

    Operating income in the quarter was $215 million and operating margin was 9.5%, compared to $161 million and 7.7%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019. The increases in operating income and operating margin were mainly the result of a more favorable operating FAS/CAS adjustment and higher risk retirement at both Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions.

    Net earnings in the quarter were $172 million, compared to $118 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in net earnings for the quarter was mainly the result of higher operating income and a more favorable FAS (non-service) pension benefit, partially offset by a $16 million loss recorded in Other, net as a result of lower returns on marketable securities related to our non-qualified benefit plans.

    Diluted earnings per share in the quarter was $4.23, compared to $2.85 in the same period of 2019. Excluding the impacts of pension, adjusted earnings per share1 in the quarter was $2.43, compared to $2.14 in the same period of 2019.

    First quarter cash from operations was $68 million and free cash flow1 was $2 million, compared to $11 million and negative $63 million, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019.

    New contract awards in the quarter were approximately $900 million, primarily driven by an award for the construction of guided missile destroyer Sam Nunn (DDG 133). As of March 31, 2020, backlog totaled approximately $45.2 billion.

    COVID-19 Update

    “As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds, the health and safety of our employees remains paramount even as we continue our important work to support the nation’s defense,” said Mike Petters, HII president and CEO. “We are aggressively managing our response to the pandemic and have put in place a number of policies and procedures to mitigate the exposure to and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other state and local government health agencies.” Petters continued, “We have done our best to provide employees with the resources they need to stay safe and healthy while also continuing to support our customers, suppliers and communities during this unprecedented situation.” Employee health and safety initiatives include:

    • Implemented liberal leave policies that provide employees flexibility and job security
    • Implemented processes aligned with CDC guidelines to work with any exposed individual on the necessary quarantine period and the process to return to work
    • Adjusting policies, procedures and workspaces to support social distancing, including re-balancing shifts to reduce concurrent headcount, and the utilization of face masks
    • Significantly increased workplace sanitation and deep cleaning
    • Suspended all non-essential work travel
    • Offering telecommute and work from home options where feasible
 News for a day...
2020 May 10

14:43 Sonardyne supports safer shipping with vigilant forward looking sonar
13:32 HII reports 1Q 2020 results and provides COVID-19 update
12:42 Royal Caribbean Group extends cruise with confidence policy through April 2022
11:32 Boating industry honors X26 with Top Product Award for 2020
10:53 Paris MoU guidance on COVID-19 updated and available for the industry

2020 May 9

15:09 NSPA awards global fuels consulting contract to Crowley
14:34 A-ROSA plans to restart cruises before June
13:48 Keel laid for first Coast Guards Offshore Patrol Cutter Argus
12:15 EURONAV sells its VLCC TI Hellas
11:34 Estonian Gov't appoves loan to Talllink Grupp

2020 May 8

18:12 New milestone in sustainable methanol production in the port of Antwerp
17:52 Damen hosts digital steel-cutting ceremony for RoPax vessel
16:50 Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority joined international monitoring of economic impact of COVID-19 on port industry
16:24 Oboronlogistics signed state contracts for delivery of goods in 2020-2021 years
15:58 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 4M’2020 fell by 37% YoY
15:32 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 4.75 million tonnes of cargo in 4M’2020
14:43 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 2.8%
14:19 Russian Shipping portal team and readers join all-Russia Memorial March
13:56 Construction site of Lavna terminal is being prepared for the main phase of works
13:30 New deal for Port of Garston and aggregates specialist to support UK supply chain
13:05 Pilbara Ports Authority posts throughput of 61.8 million tonnes for April 2020
12:41 RF Navy’s Northern Fleet conducts a planned exercise in the Barents Sea
12:22 Port of Gdynia is closing the project of creating a system prototype for monitoring quay loads and bottom reinforcements
12:04 Vard Marine announces CEO transition
11:43 Vladimir Putin gave instructions to encourage transit container shipping
11:21 Vladimir Putin set to facilitate redirection of Russian cargo flows to domestic ports
11:00 Princess Cruises extends pause of global ship operations for remaining 2020 summer season
10:29 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 6.45% to 688,999 TEU in April 2020
10:16 Vladimir Putin called for seasonal inland water transport to be paid special attention
09:53 Oil prices rose by 1.49%-1.83%
09:30 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 08
09:28 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:09 Baltic Dry Index on May 7

2020 May 7

18:20 APM Terminals Valencia deploys scalable virtual 4G wireless network
18:07 Royal IHC signs three contracts with Arab Potash Company to deliver two cutter suction dredgers
17:50 LR unveils global team of remote survey champions
17:34 Vladimir Putin suggests including inland water transport into the list of the most affected sectors
17:05 Phase one of Tema Port expansion works finalised
16:35 IMO endorses new protocols designed to lift barriers to crew changes
16:05 Six state-of-the-art live fish carriers propelled by SCHOTTEL
15:53 NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover totaled 34.1 million tons in January–March 2020
15:28 Foreship launches Project Hygiea to keep coronavirus off cruise ships
15:26 ESL Shipping published its Sustainability Report 2019
14:58 Bunker prices decrease at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:35 AS Tallink Grupp statistics for April 2020
14:12 DOF Subsea receives a notice of early termination of charter contract for the vessel Skandi Acergy
13:30 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 4M’2020 fell by 27% YoY
13:12 All American Marine launches first of two 78’ catamarans for Great Western Attractions
12:54 Cargo turnover within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW totaled 869,000 tonnes YTD
12:37 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches superstructure for Strogy corvette
12:12 Port of Long Beach receives ‘AA’ bond rating from credit agencies
11:21 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 4M’2020 rose by 4.5%
11:20 Baleària will be the first shipping line in the world with Bureau Veritas certification that its ships and facilities are Covid-19 safe spaces
10:56 KN stabilises its performance, despite difficult circumstances
10:33 KN to pay EUR 7.9 million, the total net profit for 2019, in dividends
10:10 The real-time system for port hydrodynamics, created in Latvia, is being tested in the port of Riga
10:02 Jan De Nul Group posts 2019 results
09:45 Oil prices rose by 0.17-0.25%
09:39 Odfjell SE reports results for the first quarter of 2020
09:22 Baltic Dry Index is down to 534 points