  • 2020 May 10 12:42

    Royal Caribbean Group extends cruise with confidence policy through April 2022

    To provide peace of mind in vacation planning, Royal Caribbean Group is extending its “Cruise with Confidence” cancellation policy to sailings through April 2022.

    For new and existing bookings created by August 1, 2020, guests have the flexibility to cancel their cruise up to 48 hours prior to sailing and receive a full credit of the cruise fare for a future cruise through April 2022. The cruise company has also enhanced Cruise with Confidence with new rebooking options. The updates now available to travelers and their travel advisors include:

    “Best Price Guarantee”: Guests can choose to change the price and promotional offer on their reservation up to 48 hours before their cruise.
    “Lift and Shift”: For ease and as close as 48 hours prior to sailing, travelers have the option to simply “lift and shift” their cruise to the same itinerary departing on a future date. The original price and promotional offer on the reservation will be protected, along with the length of the cruise and stateroom category.

    “Guests are reacting positively to our Cruise with Confidence policy,” says RCL chairman and CEO Richard Fain, “because it enables them to make informed decisions and to better manage complicated travel plans during this unprecedented time of uncertainty.”

    Cruise with Confidence applies to both existing cruise bookings and those made by August 1, 2020. In addition to easing concerns of booked guests, Fain says the policy enhances consumer confidence to schedule new bookings, knowing last-minute travel adjustments are allowed.

    “We want our guests to feel they can safely keep their existing cruise bookings or schedule new sailings,” says Fain, “because this policy gives them more freedom and flexibility.”

    The policy applies to all cruises with sailing dates on or before April 2022 and across the company’s global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara.

    Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is a global cruise vacation company that controls and operates four global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises. We are also a 50% joint venture owner of the German brand TUI Cruises and a 49% shareholder in the Spanish brand Pullmantur Cruceros. Together these brands operate a combined total of 61 ships with an additional 17 on order as of December 31, 2019. They operate diverse itineraries around the world that call on all seven continents.

