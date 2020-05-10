  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 10 11:32

    Boating industry honors X26 with Top Product Award for 2020

    MasterCraft Boat Company, a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.’s subsidiary (NASDAQ: MCFT) again proved its position as the top innovator in the towboat category with its new X26 model. Announced this week online, Boating Industry honored MasterCraft with its Top Product Award for 2020. The award is given to products that stand alone for their impact on the industry, innovations and how they advance the product category – or create a new segment entirely.

    “MasterCraft has always been dedicated to innovation and delivering the most fun on the water. This achievement is a reflection of that commitment,” said Fred Brightbill, CEO and Chairman of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. “From the game-changing side walk-through layout, to its amazing behind-the-boat performance, we’re proud of the way our team brought creative ideas to life in the redesigned MasterCraft X26.”

    The X26’s surf performance was designed to be ultra-customizable, allowing for higher speed surfing (12-14 MPH), more like an ocean wave; or minimal ballast, slower speed surfing for kids or smaller individuals, and everything in between. New pre-set profiles (Kids Wave, Mellow, Steep and Max Push) simplify setting up the boat for riders of all abilities.

    Additionally, the X26 carries MasterCraft’s award-winning FastFill Ballast System and Switchback Ballast Tank to make setting up waves and changing the wave faster and more efficient than ever. Up to 4,150 lbs. of ballast can be added to the boat in less than 4 minutes thanks to these FastFill pumps and tank design.

    For everyone on board, the new layout of the X26 gets more out of a tow-boat than ever before. With the head moving to the center-line to improve access and increase storage, the bow walk-through naturally moved to the port side. This change had an incredibly positive impact on the overall comfort of the boat. Today, the bow provides a larger space with comfortable seating, while the cockpit is enhanced with two aft-facing seats, all while maintaining the boats deep, open and big-water-ready feel.

    The X26 is proudly made in America in MasterCraft’s award-winning, world-class manufacturing facility in Vonore, TN.

    About MasterCraft:
    MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than four decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.

    About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:
    Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four premium brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats - while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment.

Другие новости по темам: MasterCraft Boat Company  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 10

14:43 Sonardyne supports safer shipping with vigilant forward looking sonar
13:32 HII reports 1Q 2020 results and provides COVID-19 update
12:42 Royal Caribbean Group extends cruise with confidence policy through April 2022
11:32 Boating industry honors X26 with Top Product Award for 2020
10:53 Paris MoU guidance on COVID-19 updated and available for the industry

2020 May 9

15:09 NSPA awards global fuels consulting contract to Crowley
14:34 A-ROSA plans to restart cruises before June
13:48 Keel laid for first Coast Guards Offshore Patrol Cutter Argus
12:15 EURONAV sells its VLCC TI Hellas
11:34 Estonian Gov't appoves loan to Talllink Grupp

2020 May 8

18:12 New milestone in sustainable methanol production in the port of Antwerp
17:52 Damen hosts digital steel-cutting ceremony for RoPax vessel
16:50 Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority joined international monitoring of economic impact of COVID-19 on port industry
16:24 Oboronlogistics signed state contracts for delivery of goods in 2020-2021 years
15:58 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 4M’2020 fell by 37% YoY
15:32 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 4.75 million tonnes of cargo in 4M’2020
14:43 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 2.8%
14:19 Russian Shipping portal team and readers join all-Russia Memorial March
13:56 Construction site of Lavna terminal is being prepared for the main phase of works
13:30 New deal for Port of Garston and aggregates specialist to support UK supply chain
13:05 Pilbara Ports Authority posts throughput of 61.8 million tonnes for April 2020
12:41 RF Navy’s Northern Fleet conducts a planned exercise in the Barents Sea
12:22 Port of Gdynia is closing the project of creating a system prototype for monitoring quay loads and bottom reinforcements
12:04 Vard Marine announces CEO transition
11:43 Vladimir Putin gave instructions to encourage transit container shipping
11:21 Vladimir Putin set to facilitate redirection of Russian cargo flows to domestic ports
11:00 Princess Cruises extends pause of global ship operations for remaining 2020 summer season
10:29 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 6.45% to 688,999 TEU in April 2020
10:16 Vladimir Putin called for seasonal inland water transport to be paid special attention
09:53 Oil prices rose by 1.49%-1.83%
09:30 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 08
09:28 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:09 Baltic Dry Index on May 7

2020 May 7

18:20 APM Terminals Valencia deploys scalable virtual 4G wireless network
18:07 Royal IHC signs three contracts with Arab Potash Company to deliver two cutter suction dredgers
17:50 LR unveils global team of remote survey champions
17:34 Vladimir Putin suggests including inland water transport into the list of the most affected sectors
17:05 Phase one of Tema Port expansion works finalised
16:35 IMO endorses new protocols designed to lift barriers to crew changes
16:05 Six state-of-the-art live fish carriers propelled by SCHOTTEL
15:53 NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover totaled 34.1 million tons in January–March 2020
15:28 Foreship launches Project Hygiea to keep coronavirus off cruise ships
15:26 ESL Shipping published its Sustainability Report 2019
14:58 Bunker prices decrease at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:35 AS Tallink Grupp statistics for April 2020
14:12 DOF Subsea receives a notice of early termination of charter contract for the vessel Skandi Acergy
13:30 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 4M’2020 fell by 27% YoY
13:12 All American Marine launches first of two 78’ catamarans for Great Western Attractions
12:54 Cargo turnover within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW totaled 869,000 tonnes YTD
12:37 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches superstructure for Strogy corvette
12:12 Port of Long Beach receives ‘AA’ bond rating from credit agencies
11:21 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 4M’2020 rose by 4.5%
11:20 Baleària will be the first shipping line in the world with Bureau Veritas certification that its ships and facilities are Covid-19 safe spaces
10:56 KN stabilises its performance, despite difficult circumstances
10:33 KN to pay EUR 7.9 million, the total net profit for 2019, in dividends
10:10 The real-time system for port hydrodynamics, created in Latvia, is being tested in the port of Riga
10:02 Jan De Nul Group posts 2019 results
09:45 Oil prices rose by 0.17-0.25%
09:39 Odfjell SE reports results for the first quarter of 2020
09:22 Baltic Dry Index is down to 534 points