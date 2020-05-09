  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 9 15:09

    NSPA awards global fuels consulting contract to Crowley

    Crowley Solutions, a leading provider of energy, maritime, technology and supply chain services for the U.S. government, announced that it has been awarded a multi-year contract from NATO Support & Procurement Agency (NSPA) for global fuels services consulting.

    Crowley’s technical experts will be supporting and participating in a NSPA project management team (PMT), while assisting in planning and developing technical aspects of global fuel services requirements for Operational Logistics Support Partnership (OLSP) nations. The focus is on developing scalable commercial solutions and capabili

    In addition, the Crowley team will be providing analysis of availability and lead times for all fuel transportation modes and capabilities and proposing commercial solutions for the global fuel services project, making appropriate recommendations that are focused on economic viability and effectiveness. This includes options for rapid mobilization of semi-permanent fuel infrastructure and facilities.

    “We are grateful for the opportunity to be of assistance to NSPA,” said Sean Thomas, Crowley vice president and project lead. “We are looking forward to helping NSPA identify and solve, or best mitigate, problems experienced in the provision of global fuel services for military forces and their operations or exercises. We will be focused on solutions for ground and aviation fuels in locations worldwide.”

    Crowley has specialized knowledge of fuels from a commercial perspective and experience sourcing, transporting, storing and distributing fuels, even in some of the most remote and austere locations in the world.

    About Crowley Solutions
    Crowley Solutions is a government services and program management group that provides government logistics services including truck, rail, air, and ocean transportation as well as global freight forwarding; maritime solutions comprised of naval architecture and marine engineering services, vessel management, chartering, towing, port and range operations, and foreign military sales; energy services including petroleum storage, distribution by sea and land, fuel over the shore and liquified natural gas solutions, and technology solutions that move customers to the forefront of transportation management, data analysis, automation and cyber security.

    About NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA)
    The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) brings together in a single organization, acquisition, logistic, medical and infrastructural capabilities, operational and systems support and services to the NATO nations, NATO Military Authorities and partner nations.  As NATO’s primary enabler, the Agency’s mission is to provide effective and cost-efficient multinational solutions to its stakeholders. Since its establishment in 1958, NSPA acquires, operates, and maintains everything through an unbiased link between industry and the nations: from weapon systems to fuel delivery, port services, airfield logistics, medical and catering services or base support services for troops stationed across the world. The Agency enables the consolidation and centralization of logistics management functions, providing a “cradle to grave” support and allowing its customers to achieve economies of scale.

    NSPA is a customer-funded agency, operating on a “no profit – no loss” basis. The business activity has grown nearly fourfold in the last decade, reaching an annual business volume of €4 billion. NSPA is headquartered in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, with main operational centers in France, Hungary and Italy. The Agency employs around 1,550 staff and overseeing over 2,500 contractors in NATO’s missions across the world.

  RSS

