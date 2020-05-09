2020 May 9 14:34

A-ROSA plans to restart cruises before June

Following announcements from the German regional authorities and Austrian authorities regarding the relaxation of lockdown measures, A-ROSA River Cruises has announced it is planning to restart selected departures on the Rhine and Danube before June. The move follows the relaxation of rules regarding the opening of hotels, restaurants, river cruises and day cruises for tourists, which will come into place by the end of May.



Joerg Eichler, CEO of A-ROSA Flussschiff GmbH comments: “Following the long period of lockdown, we are delighted to be able to welcome our guests on board again and enable them to enjoy their holidays with us. It goes without saying that our primary responsibility is for the welfare of our guests and crew. Therefore, we have put together a team of experts consisting of both internal and external hygiene and health specialists.”



Currently, the A-ROSA Care-Team is working on a hygiene and health concept, which embraces the current safety measures, and distancing regulations for guests and crew.

A-ROSA is continually monitoring the requirement of the authorities in the various countries as they are constantly being adapted.