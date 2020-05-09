  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 9 13:48

    Keel laid for first Coast Guards Offshore Patrol Cutter Argus

    The keel laying ceremony for the US Coast Guard’s, first of class, Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) ARGUS (WMSM-915), was held on April 28, 2020 at Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Nelson Street facility. The ceremony was performed and recorded without audience to comply with CDC guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19, the USCG said in its news release.

    The keel laying represents the ceremonial start of a ship’s life by commemorating the assembly of the initial modular construction units. Historically, to attest that the keel was properly laid and of excellent quality, the shipbuilder would carve their initials into the keel. This practice is commemorated by welding the ship’s sponsor’s initials into the keel authentication plate.

    The ship’s sponsor is CAPT Beverly Kelley, USCG (Ret.). CAPT Kelley was the first woman to command a U.S. military vessel as the Commanding Officer of the 95-foot patrol boat, USCGC CAPE NEWAGEN in 1979. Throughout her distinguished career, she became the first woman to command both a medium endurance cutter and a high endurance cutter in USCGC NORTHLAND and USCGC BOUTWELL respectively.

    Eastern’s President Mr. Joey D’Isernia noted the following: “Eastern Shipbuilding Group is humbled and proud to have been chosen to build this next generation ship for the world’s best Coast Guard, and we think today represents a milestone that all those involved in the program can be proud of.

    The steel joined here today is unlike any you or I have seen before. This steel has been ravaged by 162 mph winds, generated by the 3rd most powerful hurricane to make landfall in this country’s history. This steel has borne witness to a Pandemic that has caused fear and shaken our core.

    But through all this, it remains sturdy, it remains resilient, and today it will join with other steel to become stronger, more defined, and more resolute. Today is representative of how we build, and of unwavering resolve in the face of adversity for a Coast Guard and a nation that deserves nothing less.”

    Joey D’Isernia was accompanied on the podium by CAPT Andrew Meverden, representing the USCG, and Mr. Bradley Remick, the expert welder charged with welding the sponsor’s initials onto the ceremonial keel authentication plate.
     
    The OPC is designed to conduct multiple missions in support of the nation’s maritime security and border protection. The OPC will provide a capability bridge between the national security cutter, which patrols the open ocean in the most demanding maritime environments, and the fast response cutter, which serves closer to shore. The OPC design includes the capability of carrying an MH-60R or MH-65 helicopter and three operational Over The-Horizon small boats. The vessel is also equipped with a highly sophisticated combat system and C4ISR suite that will enhance capabilities to execute the service’s missions.

    On September 15, 2016, the U.S. Coast Guard exercised the option for Detail Design on Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s OPC contract. Eastern Shipbuilding Group will construct the Offshore Patrol Cutters to replace the Medium Endurance Cutters currently in service. The contract includes the production of up to four vessels.

    OPC Characteristics:
    •Length: 360 feet
    •Beam: 54 feet
    •Draft: 17 feet
    •Sustained Speed: 22 Plus knots
    •Range: 8500 Plus nautical miles
    •Endurance: 60 Days

Другие новости по темам: USCG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 9

15:09 NSPA awards global fuels consulting contract to Crowley
14:34 A-ROSA plans to restart cruises before June
13:48 Keel laid for first Coast Guards Offshore Patrol Cutter Argus
12:15 EURONAV sells its VLCC TI Hellas
11:34 Estonian Gov't appoves loan to Talllink Grupp

2020 May 8

18:12 New milestone in sustainable methanol production in the port of Antwerp
17:52 Damen hosts digital steel-cutting ceremony for RoPax vessel
16:50 Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority joined international monitoring of economic impact of COVID-19 on port industry
16:24 Oboronlogistics signed state contracts for delivery of goods in 2020-2021 years
15:58 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 4M’2020 fell by 37% YoY
15:32 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 4.75 million tonnes of cargo in 4M’2020
14:43 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 2.8%
14:19 Russian Shipping portal team and readers join all-Russia Memorial March
13:56 Construction site of Lavna terminal is being prepared for the main phase of works
13:30 New deal for Port of Garston and aggregates specialist to support UK supply chain
13:05 Pilbara Ports Authority posts throughput of 61.8 million tonnes for April 2020
12:41 RF Navy’s Northern Fleet conducts a planned exercise in the Barents Sea
12:22 Port of Gdynia is closing the project of creating a system prototype for monitoring quay loads and bottom reinforcements
12:04 Vard Marine announces CEO transition
11:43 Vladimir Putin gave instructions to encourage transit container shipping
11:21 Vladimir Putin set to facilitate redirection of Russian cargo flows to domestic ports
11:00 Princess Cruises extends pause of global ship operations for remaining 2020 summer season
10:29 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 6.45% to 688,999 TEU in April 2020
10:16 Vladimir Putin called for seasonal inland water transport to be paid special attention
09:53 Oil prices rose by 1.49%-1.83%
09:30 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 08
09:28 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:09 Baltic Dry Index on May 7

2020 May 7

18:20 APM Terminals Valencia deploys scalable virtual 4G wireless network
18:07 Royal IHC signs three contracts with Arab Potash Company to deliver two cutter suction dredgers
17:50 LR unveils global team of remote survey champions
17:34 Vladimir Putin suggests including inland water transport into the list of the most affected sectors
17:05 Phase one of Tema Port expansion works finalised
16:35 IMO endorses new protocols designed to lift barriers to crew changes
16:05 Six state-of-the-art live fish carriers propelled by SCHOTTEL
15:53 NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover totaled 34.1 million tons in January–March 2020
15:28 Foreship launches Project Hygiea to keep coronavirus off cruise ships
15:26 ESL Shipping published its Sustainability Report 2019
14:58 Bunker prices decrease at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:35 AS Tallink Grupp statistics for April 2020
14:12 DOF Subsea receives a notice of early termination of charter contract for the vessel Skandi Acergy
13:30 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 4M’2020 fell by 27% YoY
13:12 All American Marine launches first of two 78’ catamarans for Great Western Attractions
12:54 Cargo turnover within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW totaled 869,000 tonnes YTD
12:37 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches superstructure for Strogy corvette
12:12 Port of Long Beach receives ‘AA’ bond rating from credit agencies
11:21 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 4M’2020 rose by 4.5%
11:20 Baleària will be the first shipping line in the world with Bureau Veritas certification that its ships and facilities are Covid-19 safe spaces
10:56 KN stabilises its performance, despite difficult circumstances
10:33 KN to pay EUR 7.9 million, the total net profit for 2019, in dividends
10:10 The real-time system for port hydrodynamics, created in Latvia, is being tested in the port of Riga
10:02 Jan De Nul Group posts 2019 results
09:45 Oil prices rose by 0.17-0.25%
09:39 Odfjell SE reports results for the first quarter of 2020
09:22 Baltic Dry Index is down to 534 points
09:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 07

2020 May 6

18:01 Nassau Cruise Port launches bond offering
17:47 Eckerö Line and DFDS started cooperation
17:36 Jan De Nul Group turnover in 2019 exceeded EUR 2 billion
17:29 Throughput of port Azov in 4M’2020 fell by 2.5% YoY