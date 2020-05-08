2020 May 8 18:12

New milestone in sustainable methanol production in the port of Antwerp

This week, the port of Antwerp is taking another important step forward in the transition to alternative energy sources and a sustainable, low-carbon circular port. ENGIE, Fluxys, Indaver, INOVYN, Oiltanking, Port of Antwerp and the PMV – investment company of the Flemish Government - have established a consortium for the sustainable production of methanol, an essential raw material used by industry in the Port. Construction of a demonstration plant at the INOVYN site in Antwerp is scheduled to start by 2022, with the aim of producing 8000 tonnes of sustainable methanol annually, thus avoiding at least an equivalent volume of CO2 emissions, the company said in its release.



Methanol is an essential multi-purpose raw material for the chemical industry, with many applications in wider industry as well. This key raw material is indispensable to the daily operation of the port of Antwerp as the largest European integrated energy and chemical cluster in the region. Currently, methanol is produced using fossil raw materials. The 'power-to-methanol' project aims to replace this with sustainably produced methanol, a first for Belgium. This methanol will be produced from captured CO2 and sustainably generated hydrogen. The carbon dioxide is captured by means of Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU), through which CO2 emissions are partially recovered and then combined with hydrogen generated on the basis of green energy produced from renewable electricity.



This week, a formal consortium called 'Power-to-Methanol Antwerp BV' was set up. In this important next phase of the project, the consortium will be working on all the necessary steps to prepare for the expected construction of the demonstration plant.

Each partner brings its own expertise to the project. For example, ENGIE has its knowledge of the electricity market; Oiltanking provides advice on the logistical aspects of methanol production and storage; and Indaver provides expertise on CO2 capture. Fluxys brings infrastructure experience and specific expertise with regard to the certification of green gases. The Flemish Environmental Holding Company (Vlaamse Milieu Holding) will provide part of the financing, while Port of Antwerp bridges the gap between private companies and the Belgian Government. As well as providing a site for the demonstration plant, INOVYN (subsidiary of INEOS) contributes to the project with the supply of hydrogen along with its chemical and electrolysis expertise.



In the subsequent phase, due to start in 2022, a demonstration plant will be built on the INOVYN site at Lillo. The plant is expected to be operational in the same year.

The demonstration plant could produce up to 8000 tonnes of sustainable methanol. Future development could see increased volumes made available for wider industry use, including as a sustainable fuel for water and road transport. For every tonne of produced methanol at least an equivalent volume of CO2 emissions can be avoided.