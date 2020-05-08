  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 8 16:50

    Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority joined international monitoring of economic impact of COVID-19 on port industry

    Six Ukrainian ports joined the initiative of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) called “Barometer on COVID-19 economic impact on ports”, USPA says in a press release.

    A weekly monitoring of ports that are IAPH members was launched in early April 2020 to improve interaction and communication on the updates concerning operation of the port industry amidst the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the world and the introduction of restrictive anti-epidemic measures in this regard. First of all, it is about the information sharing on how the ports respond to a spread of COVID-19, what restrictions and work delays they face due to the counteraction to the pandemic. Odesa, Pivdennyi, Chornomorsk, Mykolaiv, Mariupol and Izmail branches of USPA are participating in the survey on behalf of Ukraine. The data collected in course of the survey is used for relevant weekly reports, which are published on the IAPH information portal. So far, about 100 ports in Europe, North and Southeast Asia and Australia have joined the survey.

    According to the results of the first surveys published in the issues of the weekly barometer, the level of cargo traffic through the world's seaports is holding steady, some declines are observed only in several areas. At the same time, passenger transportation by maritime transport and cruise shipping have significantly decreased, as well as the container handling, according to the recent data.

    The questionnaire, drawn up by Professor Theo Notteboom (the Shanghai Maritime University, the Ghent University and the University of Antwerp) and Professor Thanos Pallis (the University of the Aegean and the University of Los Andes), includes the questions to be answered every week.

    USPA joined IAPH free-of-charge as a temporary member in 2020.

    IAPH is one of the leading international organizations representing the interests of the global port industry. IAPH membership brings many advantages, including: the ability to collaborate with key players of the global port/maritime community; participation in the development of international framework for the common interests of the port industry; unlimited access to information resources of the Association.

    The International Association of Ports and Harbors was founded on November 7, 1955. At present, the organization unites about 180 ports and 150 enterprises of various forms of ownership associated with port operation in 90 countries. IAPH member ports generally handle over 60% of the world sea-borne trade and about 80% of the world container traffic.

Другие новости по темам: IAPH, USPA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 8

18:12 New milestone in sustainable methanol production in the port of Antwerp
17:52 Damen hosts digital steel-cutting ceremony for RoPax vessel
16:50 Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority joined international monitoring of economic impact of COVID-19 on port industry
16:24 Oboronlogistics signed state contracts for delivery of goods in 2020-2021 years
15:58 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 4M’2020 fell by 37% YoY
15:32 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 4.75 million tonnes of cargo in 4M’2020
14:43 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 2.8%
14:19 Russian Shipping portal team and readers join all-Russia Memorial March
13:56 Construction site of Lavna terminal is being prepared for the main phase of works
13:30 New deal for Port of Garston and aggregates specialist to support UK supply chain
13:05 Pilbara Ports Authority posts throughput of 61.8 million tonnes for April 2020
12:41 RF Navy’s Northern Fleet conducts a planned exercise in the Barents Sea
12:22 Port of Gdynia is closing the project of creating a system prototype for monitoring quay loads and bottom reinforcements
12:04 Vard Marine announces CEO transition
11:43 Vladimir Putin gave instructions to encourage transit container shipping
11:21 Vladimir Putin set to facilitate redirection of Russian cargo flows to domestic ports
11:00 Princess Cruises extends pause of global ship operations for remaining 2020 summer season
10:29 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 6.45% to 688,999 TEU in April 2020
10:16 Vladimir Putin called for seasonal inland water transport to be paid special attention
09:53 Oil prices rose by 1.49%-1.83%
09:30 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 08
09:28 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:09 Baltic Dry Index on May 7

2020 May 7

18:20 APM Terminals Valencia deploys scalable virtual 4G wireless network
18:07 Royal IHC signs three contracts with Arab Potash Company to deliver two cutter suction dredgers
17:50 LR unveils global team of remote survey champions
17:34 Vladimir Putin suggests including inland water transport into the list of the most affected sectors
17:05 Phase one of Tema Port expansion works finalised
16:35 IMO endorses new protocols designed to lift barriers to crew changes
16:05 Six state-of-the-art live fish carriers propelled by SCHOTTEL
15:53 NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover totaled 34.1 million tons in January–March 2020
15:28 Foreship launches Project Hygiea to keep coronavirus off cruise ships
15:26 ESL Shipping published its Sustainability Report 2019
14:58 Bunker prices decrease at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:35 AS Tallink Grupp statistics for April 2020
14:12 DOF Subsea receives a notice of early termination of charter contract for the vessel Skandi Acergy
13:30 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 4M’2020 fell by 27% YoY
13:12 All American Marine launches first of two 78’ catamarans for Great Western Attractions
12:54 Cargo turnover within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW totaled 869,000 tonnes YTD
12:37 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches superstructure for Strogy corvette
12:12 Port of Long Beach receives ‘AA’ bond rating from credit agencies
11:21 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 4M’2020 rose by 4.5%
11:20 Baleària will be the first shipping line in the world with Bureau Veritas certification that its ships and facilities are Covid-19 safe spaces
10:56 KN stabilises its performance, despite difficult circumstances
10:33 KN to pay EUR 7.9 million, the total net profit for 2019, in dividends
10:10 The real-time system for port hydrodynamics, created in Latvia, is being tested in the port of Riga
10:02 Jan De Nul Group posts 2019 results
09:45 Oil prices rose by 0.17-0.25%
09:39 Odfjell SE reports results for the first quarter of 2020
09:22 Baltic Dry Index is down to 534 points
09:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 07

2020 May 6

18:01 Nassau Cruise Port launches bond offering
17:47 Eckerö Line and DFDS started cooperation
17:36 Jan De Nul Group turnover in 2019 exceeded EUR 2 billion
17:29 Throughput of port Azov in 4M’2020 fell by 2.5% YoY
17:24 Kotug acquires full ownership of Marsol
17:10 Seanergy Maritime announces pricing of additional $5.2 million offering
16:48 Ailes Marines selects Van Oord for the foundation transport and installation works at Saint-Brieuc Offshore Wind Farm
16:24 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 4M’20 climbed by 9.6% YoY
16:01 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Seattle with Pacbulk