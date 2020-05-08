2020 May 8 16:24

Oboronlogistics signed state contracts for delivery of goods in 2020-2021 years

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has concluded a number of state contracts with Oboronlogistics LLC for the delivery of cargo to points in the Arctic, the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, the Russian Far East, as well as to the Kaliningrad region, Oboronlogistics says in a press release.



The contracts were signed in accordance with the orders of the Government of the Russian Federation on determining Oboronlogistika LLC as the sole performer of works and services performed by the Russian defense Ministry in 2019 and 2020 related to cargo delivery to the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation and the far Eastern region, as well as cargo delivery by sea to the territory of the Kaliningrad region for 2020 – 2021.



From July to October 2020, cargo will be transported to points in the Arctic and the Novaya Zemlya archipelago and back, and from April to December 2020 - along the lines of the far Eastern sea basin. Under these contracts, it is planned to deliver more than 10 thousand tons of cargo (including military equipment, property, food). In the opposite direction, as part of the Arctic cleanup program, scrap metal will be exported from the Novaya Zemlya archipelago.



Cargo delivery to points in the Arctic, the Novaya Zemlya archipelago and the Far East will be performed by Oboronlogistics own fleet, as well as by vessels of partner companies. In the Kaliningrad region, cargo delivery is carried out by the railway ferry Ambal owned by Oboronlogistics LLC.



Due to the implementation of the functions of a single transport and logistics operator in the person of Oboronlogistics LLC, the task of combining cargo delivered on the same vessels in the interests of various satisfying bodies of the military Department and contractors of the Military construction complex of the Ministry of defense of Russia will also be solved.